Leaked Messages Expose Mandelson's Contempt for Starmer and Labour's Internal Disarray

A cache of internal government messages reveals that former ambassador Peter Mandelson privately mocked Prime Minister Keir Starmer as weak and directionless while senior ministers either agreed or stayed silent. The leak also shows fawning correspondence from figures like Wes Streeting and raises serious questions about how Mandelson-with his history and failed security vetting-was appointed to the Washington post, a decision that now threatens Starmer's leadership.

A massive leak of internal government messages has exposed the disturbing extent of former UK ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson 's influence and his deep-seated contempt for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer .

Despite being appointed to the prestigious Washington post, Mandelson, a disgraced peer, privately undermined the Prime Minister, painting him as weak, directionless, and surrounded by subpar advisers. Ministers either agreed with these assessments or failed to challenge them, severely damaging Starmer's credibility. The leaked communications reveal Mandelson's vicious commentary on government policy, particularly the welfare bill, and his cultivation of senior ministers who fawned over him with titles like 'Your Excellency.

' Former health secretary Wes Streeting, a potential Labour leadership contender, signed one message with a kiss and launched a virulent anti-Israel tirade, accusing the state of war crimes and ethnic cleansing. Mandelson himself dismissed Streeting as immature and hysterical.

However, the scandal is only partially revealed. Mandelson refused to hand over his phone, the Prime Minister's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney claimed his phone was stolen, and many communications were redacted. There is a glaring absence of messages from Sir Keir, his national security adviser, or anyone directly involved in the appointment decision. The appointment itself is controversial given Mandelson's history of dishonesty, ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and failure to pass security vetting.

This is a scandal born from Starmer's own judgment, and it will continue to haunt his premiership, potentially hastening its end





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Peter Mandelson Keir Starmer Labour Party Government Leak Wes Streeting Ambassador Appointment Security Vetting Jeffrey Epstein Welfare Policy Israel

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