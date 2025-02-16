Leaked Memo Reveals Plan to Convert Five Federal Prisons into ICE Detention Centers

A leaked memo reveals a plan by the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Prisons to transform five federal prisons into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. The memo outlines the specific units within these facilities that will be repurposed, although FCI Berlin is currently unavailable due to staffing and resource limitations.

The memo, dated February 6, outlines the repurposing of specific units within these facilities: two units at the Federal Detention Center in Atlanta, up to one unit at the Federal Correctional Institute Leavenworth in Kansas, up to one unit at FDC Philadelphia, and up to four units at both FCI Berlin in New Hampshire and FCI Miami. However, the memo notes that FCI Berlin is currently unavailable due to staffing shortages, insufficient food and clothing supplies, and a lack of necessary training. Furthermore, the memo states that limited space necessitates the housing of only male detainees at these repurposed facilities. While FCI Dublin in California, currently vacant following its closure in April 2024 amidst a high-profile sex abuse scandal, was not mentioned in the initial memo, a source informed KTVU that this represented the first phase of a larger plan, with additional memos expected to follow. Interestingly, ICE officials visited FCI Dublin on Thursday and Friday, as confirmed by John Kostelnik, the Western region vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council of Prison Locals No. 33, which represents federal prison workers. Kostelnik stated that while the specific details of the visit remain unclear, it is evident that ICE is conducting an assessment to potentially utilize this facility in the future. The memo was signed by Kenneth Genalo, acting deputy director of ICE and William Lothrop, appointed head of the BOP following Colette Peters' departure on the day Donald Trump was inaugurated. Lothrop, however, announced his retirement on Friday, effective February 28, after 33 years with the BOP, citing 'unprecedented times' as an agency. He also disclosed the departures of five other key BOP team members. This development comes amidst Trump's repeated pledge to deport millions of the estimated 11.7 million undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S. Currently, ICE has a budget to detain approximately 41,000 individuals, and the administration has yet to disclose its precise detention capacity requirements to achieve its stated immigration goals. One source revealed to KTVU that many BOP employees express deep dissatisfaction with this policy shift, arguing that housing immigrants in federal prisons is unjust because they have not been charged or convicted of any crimes. They emphasize the stark difference between prison conditions and those of ICE detention centers. Notably, the last instance of federal prisons being converted into ICE detention centers occurred during Trump's first term in 2018. On that occasion, the BOP entered into an agreement with ICE and Customs and Border Protection to detain up to 1,600 immigrants at federal prison facilities across Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Texas. This previous arrangement was marred by allegations of staff assault on detainees and several reported suicides. Kendra Drysdale, a former inmate at FCI Dublin, vehemently opposes the idea of housing immigrants in federal prisons. She asserts that confining individuals who are not even criminals to a prison environment is 'absolutely horrific' and constitutes a 'huge violation of human rights.





