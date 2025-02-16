Leaked Memo Reveals Plan to Convert Federal Prisons into ICE Detention Centers

The Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Prisons have signed a contract to convert four federal prisons into ICE detention centers, according to a leaked memo obtained by KTVU. The contract, signed on February 6th, outlines plans to utilize specific units within several federal prisons for housing ICE detainees. Concerns have been raised regarding the suitability of federal prisons for detaining immigrants, particularly due to the stark differences in conditions of confinement compared to ICE detention centers.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Prisons have signed a contract to convert four federal prisons into ICE detention centers, according to a leaked memo obtained by KTVU. The memo, dated February 6th, reveals plans to utilize two units at the Federal Detention Center in Atlanta, up to one unit at the Federal Correctional Institute Leavenworth in Kansas, up to one unit at FDC Philadelphia, and up to four units at FCI Berlin in New Hampshire.

Additionally, up to four units at FCI Miami will be used for housing ICE detainees. The memo includes a caveat stating that FCI Berlin is currently unavailable due to insufficient staffing, food, clothing, and training. Furthermore, it mentions that space limitations will result in only men being housed at these facilities. While FCI Dublin in California, which has been vacant since its closure in April 2024 following a high-profile sex abuse scandal, was not mentioned in this memo, a source informed KTVU that this represents the initial wave of memos, with more expected to follow. Notably, ICE officials visited FCI Dublin on Thursday and Friday, according to John Kostelnik, the Western region vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council of Prison Locals No. 33, which represents federal prison workers. Kostelnik stated, 'We don't know the questions that are being asked,' adding, 'We don't know the exact specifics, but they're most certainly touring as an assessment to potentially utilizing this facility.'The memo was signed by Kenneth Genalo, acting deputy director of ICE, and William Lothrop, who assumed leadership of the BOP after Colette Peters' departure on the day Donald Trump's presidency began. However, Lothrop tendered his resignation on Friday, according to an internal staff statement obtained by KTVU. Lothrop cited 'unprecedented times as an agency,' expressing mixed emotions while announcing his retirement on February 28th after 33 years with the BOP. He also identified five other members of the BOP team who are leaving office. Trump has pledged to deport millions of the estimated 11.7 million undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S. ICE currently possesses a budget to detain approximately 41,000 individuals, and the administration has yet to disclose the number of detention beds required to achieve its objectives. A source revealed to KTVU that many BOP employees are dissatisfied with the shift, arguing that it is unjust to confine immigrants in federal prisons as they have not been charged or convicted of any crimes. The source emphasized that the conditions of confinement in prisons are significantly different from those in ICE detention centers





