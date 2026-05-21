Leaked LEGO Set Speculation: Iconic Hyrule Castle Could be Coming to Life

Various The Legend of Zelda fans have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding a LEGO set based on Hyrule Castle, which is an iconic part of the game. Fans have suggested the set could feature either the Hyrule Castle from 'Breath of the Wild' or the one from 'Twilight Princess.' One fan has even suggested the set, stating, 'Listen to me on that next Zelda LEGO set,' which is accompanied by pictures of both versions of the castle.

A few years ago, the idea of an official LEGO set for The Legend of Zelda seemed like a pipe dream, but we've gotten multiple sets at this point, including one with the Deku Tree and another featuring the final battle from Ocarina of Time.

And now, at least one more Zelda-themed LEGO set is expected to be revealed sometime soon. While everyone is eagerly awaiting an official announcement, there's been a lot of speculation regarding what this next LEGO set could be. This has ranged from sets based on the Divine Beasts from Breath Of The Wild to the King of Red Lions boat from Wind Waker. Over on X, one fan's idea seems pretty much perfect.

'Nintendo, listen to me on that next Zelda LEGO set,' reads the original post. This is partnered with two screenshots of Hyrule Castle: the one in Breath of the Wild and the one from Twilight Princess. Understandably, reactions were pretty strong here. A lot of people seemed to love the idea. However, some users on X were worried about the price.





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LEGO The Legend Of Zelda Hyrule Castle Price Easter Eggs

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