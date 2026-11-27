Hacked Rosstat documents show General Yevgeny Zinichev death was recorded as suicide, contradicting official hero narrative and Putin public statements.

Newly exposed government records have cast a starkly different light on the mysterious death of General Yevgeny Zinichev, revealing that officials internally classified the incident as a suicide. The leaked data from the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, known as Rosstat, contradicts the long-held official narrative that Zinichev died as a heroic rescuer during a waterfall accident in September 2021. This disclosure challenges the public tributes paid by President Vladimir Putin and suggests a hidden reality behind the tragic events at a remote Siberian location.

Official Hero Status vs. Secret Suicide Classification

According to the hacked files analyzed by the independent Russian news outlet Mediazona, Zinichev death was assigned the numerical code five, which specifically denotes suicide in Russian statistical records. In contrast, the death of film director Alexander Melnik, who was also killed in the incident, was recorded as a work-related accident with a cause of drowning. The medical entry for Zinichev listed unspecified injuries with undetermined intent, yet the statistical coding explicitly marked it as self-inflicted.

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At the time of the tragedy, Zinichev was widely hailed as a hero who sacrificed his life to save Melnik from a 90-foot plunge at the Kitabo-Oron waterfall on the Putorana Plateau. President Putin personally mourned the loss, describing it as an irreplaceable personal loss and posthumously awarding Zinichev the title of Hero of Russia, the country's highest honor. Putin stated that Zinichev died while fulfilling his duty and taking a risk without a second of doubt to save another man.

Kremlin Propaganda and Conflicting Witness Accounts

The official version of events, promoted by state media and Kremlin allies, has now been directly challenged by these internal documents. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and a prominent Putin propagandist, initially reported that Zinichev jumped into the water after Melnik and struck a rock. Pro-Putin outlets like Readovka later suggested alternative theories, claiming Melnik tried to save the minister and both fell into the abyss. These conflicting accounts highlight the rapid spread of unverified information during the initial investigation.

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The Kremlin sought to dismiss speculation over the deaths, labeling alternative theories as fabrications designed to undermine state authority. However, the existence of the suicide classification in Rosstat files indicates that authorities were aware of the discrepancy between the public hero narrative and the internal statistical classification. This revelation raises serious questions about the transparency of state agencies and the motivations behind the official heroic portrayal of Zinichev.

Zinichev Rise and Potential Successor Speculation

General Yevgeny Zinichev held a position of immense power within the Russian security apparatus, having served in Vladimir Putin security service between 2006 and 2015. Like the President, Zinichev was a former Soviet KGB officer, a background that facilitated his rapid ascent through the ranks of the Russian security state. He was promoted to the rank of army general less than nine months before his death, a speed that fueled speculation about jealousy within Putin inner circle.

Before becoming Russia emergency minister in 2018, Zinichev served as deputy director of the FSB security service. He was a member of Russia Security Council and was widely tipped as a potential successor to the president. His role in protecting the Arctic from emergencies during exercises involving 6,000 troops underscored his strategic importance. The sudden nature of his death and the subsequent classification have led to renewed interest in the political dynamics of Putin administration.

Investigation Implications and Future Scrutiny

The revelation forces a re-examination of the seminal episode in Putin rule, particularly given the double death at the Putorana Plateau in northern Siberia. If the leaked data is accurate, it suggests that President Putin lied to the Russian public about the circumstances surrounding Zinichev death. The incident originally occurred during unscheduled helicopter trips to the waterfalls, separate from the official emergency exercises.

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Early claims suggested Zinichev died near the Arctic city of Norilsk, but subsequent investigations focused on the waterfall site. The discrepancy between the public mourning, where Putin appeared distraught beside the coffin with Zinichev widow Natalya and son Denis, and the secret statistical classification, adds a layer of complexity to the historical record. As more details emerge from the hacked Rosstat data, the international community and domestic observers will likely scrutinize the integrity of Russian official narratives regarding high-profile deaths.