Leaked Document Spills The Secrets Of Kia's Future Lineup

Kia's next-generation vehicle plan includes a hydrogen fuel cell minivan by 2029 as well as new EVs, an updated Tasman pickup, and a redesigned Sorento.

reveals that Kia is working on new generations of both the Sorento SUV and the Carnival minivan, updates for the Tasman pickup and Bolero LCV, as well as a brand-new EV7 SUV to expand its fully electric lineup.

The file is said to be sourced from Kia's Employment Stability Committee, and it reveals the product strategy for 2028 and 2029 in four different Kia factories in South Korea. According to the leak, Kia will start production of"completely redesigned" models at the Gwangmyeong factory, including a new Carnival.

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The minivan has been in its fourth generation since 2020, and received a facelift in late 2023 bringing it on par with the rest of the lineup in terms of styling and tech. Its successor will be available with a new hybrid system making its debut on the Hyundai Tucson. The electrified setup is rumored to improve efficiency, while adding camping-friendly features.

Furthermore, the Carnival will reportedly gain a hydrogen variant by 2029, likely borrowing the fuel-cell system and H2The Sorento is also getting a new generationBesides the Carnival, Kia is also developing a new generation of the minivan's mechanically related SUV, the Sorento. Introduced in 2020 for its fourth generation, the Sorento received a comprehensive facelift in 2023, but it's starting to show its age.

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Now we know that the fifth-generation model is scheduled to enter production in 2028 at the Gyeonggi Hwaseong plant, fitted with a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The same plant is where Kia manufactures the polarizing Tasman. The midsize truck is about to receive a"" while expanding its lineup with new derivatives – possibly a rugged ladder-frame three-row SUV.

The updates will try to make the Tasman more attractive to buyers, as sales in Australia remain significantly lower compared to the initial targets. Earlier this year Kia admitted thatMoving on to the Gwangju factory, this will be the home of production for an all-new Kia EV7, set to compete in the segment of electric midsize SUVs. As you might have guessed by its name, the EV7 will be larger than the Sportage-sized EV5 and smaller than the flagship EV9.

The same location will also manufacture an improved version of the long-serving Kia Bongo cabover LCV by 2028.and derivatives, while ending large bus production to make room for the newcomers.