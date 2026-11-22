New leaks suggest Pokemon 10th Generation titles will feature Garuda and Naga inspired legendaries. Learn how these Southeast Asian mythological figures might shape the upcoming tropical region.

Upcoming entries titled Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, scheduled for release in 2027, are poised to mark the beginning of the tenth generation of the franchise. These titles will introduce players to a new tropical archipelago region heavily inspired by the geography and culture of Southeast Asia.

Tropical Archipelago Region Revealed

Players will explore diverse underwater environments within this new setting to discover enough creatures to complete a Pokédex containing three hundred entries. If rumors regarding three hundred new species are accurate, this represents the largest roster expansion in the series history. The games will serve as the foundational titles for the tenth generation, following the previous entries in Scarlet and Violet.

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Leaked Box Legendary Designs

A leak attributed to user Light on Twitter/X suggests the box legendaries will draw from Indian mythology. Pokemon Winds is expected to feature a legendary inspired by Garuda, depicted as a large bird-like entity. Meanwhile, Pokemon Waves is rumored to showcase a Naga-inspired mermaid legendary with flowing hair and a crown.

Fan Reaction And Mythological Context

The gaming community has reacted strongly to these silhouettes, noting the deep cultural roots of the proposed designs. Fans pointed out that Garuda and Naga are figures from the Mahabharata and Ramayana epics. The mythological rivalry between the hunter Garuda and the Naga snake-like beings provides a compelling narrative framework for the game lore.

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Alternative Speculations And Future Steps

While some fans support the mythological angle, others speculate about prehistoric creatures like Quetzalcoatlus or Mosasaurus for the mascots. Despite the unconfirmed nature of these leaks, the community remains highly engaged with the potential artistic direction. Official box art and legendary reveals remain tightly held by developer Game Freak and publisher Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 Platform Launch

These titles will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform in 2027, offering new multiplayer and co-op capabilities. The tenth generation promises to deliver an ambitious open-world experience that builds upon the foundation of previous entries. Players will have to wait for official confirmation to see how these legendary designs integrate into the final product.