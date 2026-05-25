Leak Suggests Samsung Will Rebrand Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, The 'Ultra' Name May Leave Buyers Confused

The reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model will feature better cameras, a bigger battery but the new naming convention will only add more confusion for buyers who expect an upgrade from the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7 model.

Samsung is getting ready to launch two new foldable phones in July, and a recent leak suggests that the company is expected to drop its naming convention for this device series.

According to a tipster on Weibo, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be renamed simply as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the device initially expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be now be called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is said to be more affordable with fewer specifications and has dual rear camera system and a 4800mAh battery, but if that is that this will be worth the name then that remains to be seen.

The name change raises numerous questions about Samsung's strategy and whether it really makes logical sense





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Foldable Phones Naming Convention Name Change Camera Battery Weibo Leak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What we know about GKN Aerospace, the firm at center of O.C. chemical leakThe chemical leak that triggered evacuations across a swath of Orange County on Friday is located at GKN Aerospace, a manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom.

Read more »

Southern California Evacuation Orders and School Closures After Aerospace Chemical Plant Tank LeakOrange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey speaks during a news conference about the hazmat situation in Garden Grove, Calif. Firefighters work at the scene of a chemical tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif.

Read more »

SoCal shelters at breaking point as toxic chemical leak forces 40,000 evacuations over explosion threatThese Southern California shelters face overcrowding as 40,000 Orange County residents squeeze into them to avoid toxic chemicals raining from the sky.

Read more »

Garden Grove chemical threat: 40,000 evacuated as overheated tank faces explosion or leakAn unmitigatable overheated chemical tank containing toxic methyl methacrylate at GKN Aerospace has forced the evacuation of 40,000 residents in Garden Grove, Westminster, Stanton, and Anaheim.

Read more »