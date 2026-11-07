Leah Remini and Tracy Melchior Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 16 Cast

Leah Remini and Tracy Melchior officially join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 16. Kathy Hilton discusses their arrival and impact on the existing cast dynamics.

Actress Leah Remini and television personality Tracy Melchior have officially joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its sixteenth season. The announcement marks a significant shift for the long-running Bravo reality series, introducing two high-profile newcomers to the ensemble. Remini, known for her role in King of Queens, and Melchior bring established careers and distinct personalities to the franchise.

New Cast Members Confirm Their Arrival

Leah Remini confirmed her casting on Wednesday, August 26, by sharing a link to news coverage of her joining the show. She accompanied the post with a brief caption stating it was true. Earlier that same day, Tracy Melchior provided confirmation via Instagram. She posted an image that appeared to be her official cast photo, signaling the end of speculation regarding her involvement in the upcoming season.

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Melchior expressed enthusiasm about the role in her social media update. She described Beverly Hills as her home, noting that she raised her daughters there and built her career in the area. She indicated that she has decided to allow viewers further access into her personal life through the program.

Established Cast Reacts To Newcomers

Kathy Hilton provided insight into how the existing cast members are receiving the new arrivals. She described Remini and Melchior as individuals who are not intimidated by the veterans who have been on the show for years. Hilton suggested that the long-term cast members actually enjoy the presence of the new participants.

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Hilton acknowledged that some original cast members might feel surprised by the strong entrance of the newcomers. She compared the dynamic to joining a charity group where new members attempt to fix issues that were not broken. This approach can sometimes lead to resistance from established members who value the status quo.

Despite these potential tensions, Hilton stated that she loves the new cast members. She believes that everyone on the show shares this positive sentiment, even if she is not present for every interaction. The atmosphere appears to be one of cautious optimism regarding the upcoming season.

Personal Lives And Family Dynamics

Kathy Hilton is also maintaining close ties with her family outside of the show. She reported having excellent relations with her younger sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards. Hilton mentioned that she calls them every day and communicates frequently via text messages. This strong familial bond provides a stable personal foundation amidst her professional commitments.

Recently, Hilton and her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild celebrated the unofficial start of the holiday season in Hollywood. They hosted a star-studded gathering at Hilton's residence. The event featured festive activities and the launch of Hilton's new Hunky Dory cocktail line.

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New Product Launch And Future Plans

The Hunky Dory cocktails are ready-to-drink vodka-based beverages. They are gluten-free and blended with natural flavors. Hilton emphasized that the product offers high quality at an affordable price point. She noted that her personal favorite flavor is the espresso martini.

As the cast prepares for the premiere of season 16, the focus remains on the interactions between the new and established members. The dynamics introduced by Remini and Melchior will likely shape the narrative of the upcoming episodes. Viewers can expect to see how these changes unfold over the coming months.