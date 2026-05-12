Leah Keane Celebrates Hen Do in Paris, Set to Marry Southampton Star

Leah Keane, the daughter of legendary footballer Roy Keane, has been seen celebrating her hen do in Paris, ahead of marrying Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer. The couple has been together since 2019 and are set to become parents for the second time.

Roy Keane's daughter, Leah, has been seen celebrating her hen do in Paris, ahead of marrying Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer. The Manchester United legend is set to become father-in-law to Harwood-Bellis after the Saints defender got engaged to his second youngest child in 2024.

And Leah has now headed off to the French capital to have a low-key celebration with her closest friends ahead of the big day. She shared pictures of the weekend in Paris on Instagram, and in one could be seen sporting a white tracksuit with 'Bride' written on both the jumper and trousers.

Other snaps show her posing in front of the famous Eiffel Tower with a veil on her head and an engagement ring on her finger, while she could also be seen wearing an all-white outfit in front of a beautiful bed of flowers on a separate occasion. Leah and Harwood-Bellis have been together since 2019, when the defender, once capped by England, was playing in Manchester City's academy.

Leah Keane has been in Paris celebrating her hen do ahead of marrying Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis Leah is the fourth child of Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane The couple shares a daughter, Iris, who was born in December 2025. While Leah was out living her best life across the channel, Harwood-Bellis has been preparing for the second leg of Southampton's play-off semi-final with Middlesbrough.

There is some added spice to this fixture due to the fact that last Thursday, a Southampton first-team analyst was caught allegedly recording Middlesbrough’s training from the bushes, as Daily Mail Sport revealed, ahead of Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg, which ended goalless. Previously, Harwood-Bellis, who is expected to start the second leg, revealed how Keane has influenced his career and provided guidance since entering into a relationship with his daughter.

'He's one of the people, barring my immediate family, who I know for a fact has only my interests in mind,' he told The Sun. 'The advice he gives me, I know he's got my full interests at heart, so he has helped me with decisions. 'He's been to a few games. He's got his own life, so he's not going to sit around watching me too much.

'He shows me lots of support and he doesn't say well done too often, unless I've done something special. ' Leah spent the weekend celebrating in the French capital and shared snaps on Instagram. She is the fourth of Keane's five children. Shannon, Caragh and Aidan are all older while Alanna is younger.

The family were recently rocked by the death of Keane's mother, Marie, who passed away peacefully at a hospice in March. Keane paid an emotional tribute to her and said it felt 'like the heart has been ripped out of our chests' during a funeral mass in County Cork





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