League of Legends: New Dawn Revealed During Worlds 2026

League of Legends: New Dawn was teased during the 2026 World Championships this weekend, giving us a taste of what's to come.

League of Legends: New Dawn was teased during the 2026 World Championships this weekend, giving us a taste of what's to come. League of Legends: New Dawn debuted at Worlds 2026, teasing a modernized client, refreshed Summoner’s Rift, and new gameplay.

Riot kept many League of Legends: New Dawn details under wraps, but the teaser points to major audio, visual, and play updates. League of Legends esports in 2027 begins with First Stand: All In in China, expanding the event with more teams and global competition.

Also read Sundance Institute Honors Jesse Eisenberg and Dawn Porter at New Boulder Home

MSI 2027 heads to Valencia, while League of Legends Worlds 2027 will span Nagoya, Japan, and South Korea’s Knockout Stage.will span a modernized game client, as they will provide a refreshed Summoner's Rift map with new audio and visuals, an evolved level of gameplay, and several new ways to experience all of your favorite champions in a new light. However, they didn't give everything away beyond the teaser.

The team also revealed what's to come in theWe're kicking off the 2027 international calendar with something special! First Stand is getting a major expansion in 2027 with First Stand: All In, a one-time event that will bring more teams, more players, and more of our global community together to kick off the competitive season.

Advertisement

Taking place in China, First Stand: All In will be the largest tournament we've ever produced, creating more opportunities for teams from around the world to compete on the international stage. This special edition of First Stand is designed to stand apart in 2027, bringing even more competition at the highest level to the start of the season. As part of these plans, we've moved First Stand 2027 from its previously announced location in Southeast Asia to China.

We remain committed to bringing major international competitions to fans across the region, and we're excited to confirm that First Stand will head to SEA in 2028. We'll have much more to share in January, including the tournament format, qualification process, and additional event details. This expanded tournament will also impact how Split 1 looks across our regional leagues, so stay tuned for more information on regional schedules and formats.

For the first time ever, we're taking MSI to the Feria de Valencia in Valencia, Spain! With its rich sporting culture and passionate League of Legends community, Valencia will provide an exciting new backdrop for one of our biggest international competitions. MSI brings together top teams from our regional leagues to compete for international glory, and we're looking forward to bringing that experience to Spanish fans in 2027.

We'll share more information on the dates and tickets in the coming months. The 2027 League of Legends World Championship is heading to two countries with incredible esports communities: Japan and South Korea! When we first shared our 2027 roadmap, we announced that Worlds would return to South Korea. That remains the case, but we're expanding the tournament's footprint to bring Worlds to Japan for the first time.

Nagoya, Japan, will host the Swiss Stage, marking a historic first for the World Championship. Japan has a passionate and growing League of Legends community, and we're excited to give Japanese fans the opportunity to experience the world's biggest League of Legends competition in person. From there, Worlds will head to South Korea for the entire Knockout Stage, where the world's best teams will battle for the Summoner's Cup. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

Advertisement

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

Stranger Than Heaven has a brand-new trailer out this week, this time exploring the second act of the game ahead of its release on January 15As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air. Check out the official overview trailer for Worms: Galactic Tactics as the team brings you up to speed on the latest entry in the series.

Steve Jackson Games has a brand-new tabletop game on the market, as the pocket-sized card game Good, Bad, Potato is available now. Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor.

Stranger Than Heaven Releases Act 2: Kure Story Trailer Stranger Than Heaven has a brand-new trailer out this week, this time exploring the second act of the game ahead of its release on January 15Check out the official overview trailer for Worms: Galactic Tactics as the team brings you up to speed on the latest entry in the series. Sirius Dice Reveals Magic: The Gathering Mox Spindowns Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta.

UniVersus has a brand-new publisher, as UVS Games has made the decision to hand the battle-centric card title over to Boss Stage Inc.Wizards of the Coast has made a few announcements on the first day of MagicCon: Atlanta, giving Magic: The Gathering fans some cool news.