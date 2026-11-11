League of Legends Music Videos Launch on Netflix for KPop Demon Hunters Fans

Netflix releases the League of Legends music video collection featuring K/DA, True Damage, and Heartsteel. Watch high-quality animation by Fortiche as a treat for KPop Demon Hunters audiences while waiting for season two.

The streaming platform Netflix has officially released the League of Legends: Music Video Collection, providing a significant content drop for viewers who follow KPop Demon Hunters. This extensive anthology arrives on the service starting November 12 and serves as a primary entertainment option for fans seeking high-quality animated musical performances. The collection highlights the deep integration of music within the game franchise and offers a visual feast that parallels the stylized action found in other popular animated series.

Fortiche Animation Brings Bands to Life

The entire collection of music videos features animation produced by Fortiche, the renowned French studio responsible for the critically acclaimed Arcane series. This visual pedigree ensures that the shorts maintain a high production value that matches the artistic standards set by the two-season show. Fans of Arcane will immediately recognize the distinct art style and fluid motion that Fortiche is famous for delivering in its projects.

Also read Catch the beat, join the hunt: KPop Demon Hunters x heyday drop 2 arrives at Target

The videos showcase three specific fictional groups inspired by characters from League of Legends, each representing a different musical genre. These groups include the K-pop-inspired act K/DA, the hip-hop influenced collective True Damage, and the boy band-coded ensemble Heartsteel. Each group takes liberties with their character origins, recasting champions as music stars while retaining unique powers and distinct aesthetics that reference their in-game inspirations.

Major Hits and Platinum Success

K/DA stands out as the biggest breakout success among the three featured bands, largely due to the massive popularity of their debut single. The track POP/STARS achieved platinum status upon its initial release, demonstrating the commercial viability of the project and the appeal of the characters. This success helps cement the connection between the game studio Riot and the streaming giant Netflix, creating a sustainable model for future content.

Advertisement

While most videos adhere to the visual style established in Arcane, there are noticeable tweaks and experimentation in the later shorts. These visual adjustments help each music video pop with its own identity while still fitting within the broader cinematic universe. The distinct personalities of the band members are highlighted through their performances, adding energy and character depth to the musical numbers.

Bridging Worlds for Demon Hunter Audiences

There is a natural overlap in appeal between the League of Legends music videos and KPop Demon Hunters, making this collection a perfect recommendation. Both properties share a genuine connection to the modern music industry, with significant craft and care put into every track and visual aesthetic. Fans who enjoy the blend of rap, pop, and ballad in KPop Demon Hunters will find similar musical elements and high-energy performances in the League shorts.

The shared DNA extends to the character dynamics, where bandmates display big, distinct personalities that are enhanced by the animated format. The showcases of powers in the League videos provide a fun contrast to the members of HUNTR/X, who also have clear personas and unique power sets. This comparison allows fans to imagine how these fictional universes might interact, such as a friendly rivalry between HUNTR/X and K/DA or an admiration for True Damage.

What Comes Next for the Franchises

With KPop Demon Hunters season two currently in active production, audiences will have to wait for new content from that specific band. The release of the League of Legends collection provides a substantial amount of engaging material to fill the gap until the next episode airs. This timing allows fans to explore the broader animated universe of League of Legends without feeling disconnected from their favorite franchises.

Advertisement

The collection also serves as an ideal gateway for KPop Demon Hunters viewers to discover Arcane, should they not have seen it yet. The high production values and narrative depth of the associated shows make them worthy of attention for anyone interested in animated fantasy and action. As fans await the next chapter in the demon hunting saga, these music videos offer a stylish and musically rich diversion that stands on its own merits.