Leading the Future Backings Included for Scalise, Republican Senate Candidates Including Barr and Letlow

The AI-focused super PAC, Leading the Future, has expanded its slate of House Republican champions with the inclusion of Reps. Scalise, Guthrie, Hudson, Fedorchak, Hill, Baumgartner, Barr, Hern, Gooden, and Letlow. Letlow advanced to the Louisiana Senate runoff, while Barr was backed for the Kentucky Senate seat held by McConnell. Leading the Future has received $100 million in startup capital to support its efforts in advocating for 'tech-friendly AI policies' and promoting pro-AI candidates.

Leading the Future, a super PAC focused on advancing AI policies and growth, released its second slate of House GOP champions, including 10 incumbent members.

These politicians include Majority Leader Scalise, Rep. Guthrie, Rep. Hudson, Rep. Fedorchak, Rep.

Hill, Rep. Baumgartner, Rep. Barr, Rep. Hern, Rep.

Gooden, and Rep. Letlow. Among them, Letlow successfully advanced to the Louisiana Senate runoff, where she is running for Sen. Cassidy's seat.

The super PAC also supported Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. McConnell





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Leading The Future House Republicans AI Senate Runoff Louisiana Senate President Donald Trump President Donald Trump Bill Cassidy House Majority Leader Republican Majority Leader Nate Morris Thomas Emmer Republican House Leader Representative Russell Fry

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