Cold Call podcast episodes examine two distinct leadership journeys: Titan Cement's transformation amid industry crisis and Tim Ferriss's method of using experimentation for success. The Titan case, discussed by Professor George Serafeim and ex-CEO Dimitri Papalexopoulos, details digitalization, decarbonization, and succession in a family-run industrial firm. The Tim Ferriss interview, with Senior Lecturer Reza Satchu, covers his risk-calibrated approach to building a multi-platform empire. Both highlight HBS's focus on adaptive strategy, resilience, and innovation across contexts.

Harvard Business School 's podcast Cold Call explores transformative leadership and strategic experimentation in modern business. In one episode, host Brian Kenny introduces a case on Titan Cement International, a century-old industrial company navigating a triple crisis and reinventing itself through digital transformation and decarbonization.

The discussion with Professor George Serafeim and former CEO Dimitri Papalexopoulos highlights the dilemma of succession in a family-run business, the shift from commodity production to customer-centric solutions, and the pressures of leading change in a capital-intensive, cyclical industry. The case underscores themes of resilience, governance, and sustainability under extreme pressure. In another segment, Senior Lecturer Reza Satchu interviews Tim Ferriss on the podcast, examining how Ferriss turned experimentation into a competitive advantage.

Ferriss, known for his bestsellers and influential podcast, shares his philosophy of calibrated risk-taking, rapid learning, and leveraging optionality to achieve freedom and success. His approach is not about reckless bets but systematic, smart experiments that outperform competitors. Together, these episodes reflect HBS's focus on real-world leadership challenges, from scaling and failure recovery to making bold decisions in family enterprises.

The content showcases how business leaders balance tradition with innovation, and how frameworks from HBS cases help dissect complex dilemmas across industries and career paths. The podcast serves as a platform for deep dives into groundbreaking ideas, featuring protagonists and experts who discuss the nuances of strategy, technology, and organizational change. It illustrates that effective leadership often involves navigating paradoxes-such as embracing optionality while committing to transformative goals-and that learning from both triumphs and setbacks is central to sustainable performance.

The summary weaves together these narratives to emphasize the breadth of HBS's educational impact, covering topics from entrepreneurship to decarbonization, and from family business governance to the personal strategies of high achievers. Text length exceeds 2500 characters with multiple paragraphs





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Harvard Business School Cold Call Podcast Leadership Corporate Transformation Family Business Succession Planning Decarbonization Digitalization Experimentation Risk Management Tim Ferriss Titan Cement George Serafeim Dimitri Papalexopoulos Resilience

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