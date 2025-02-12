Leaders in Autism Wellbeing: Dr. Lisa Wright and Dr. Curran

This article highlights the work of Dr. Lisa Wright and Dr. Curran at Proof Positive, a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving well-being for autistic individuals and their communities. Both experts have dedicated their careers to supporting individuals with autism and promoting evidence-based interventions and positive psychology approaches.

Dr. Lisa Wright, the Executive Director of Proof Positive, a national non-profit organization dedicated to integrating and expanding well-being programs for autistic individuals and their communities, has dedicated over 30 years to ensuring access to effective services and supports for all individuals with autism. Her journey began as a special educator, expanding to state and national-level program management.

Her advocacy work spans the design of a statewide support system for children with autism in Hawaii, serving as the National Director of Autism Services for Easter Seals, and leveraging technology in the industry. Wright actively participates in advisory roles for numerous professional associations and advocacy groups, including the Organization for Autism Research's Scientific Council, the Executive Committee for the Friends of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Board of Directors for the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts, and the Autism Society Panel of Professional Advisors. She has provided expert testimony at Congressional hearings and consistently shares her expertise as a media contributor, raising awareness about effective interventions for those living with disabilities.Wright holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Hawaii. Her research focuses on delivering evidence-based interventions in community-based settings and improving healthcare access for people with disabilities.Joining Wright as Chief Wellbeing Officer of Proof Positive is Dr. Curran. With over 20 years of clinical experience working with autistic individuals, Dr. Curran has developed innovative strategies and tools that integrate positive psychology with Applied Behavior Analysis to enhance well-being. Prior to joining Proof Positive, she held esteemed positions at the Sheppard Pratt Mental Health Institute, the Kennedy Krieger Institute, and the Princeton Child Development Institute. As a Primary Instructor on UPenn’s Master Resilience Training team, she led interdisciplinary teams globally to train educators, soldiers, athletes, and government officials in resilience and human flourishing skills. Dr. Curran has authored articles on topics such as Goal Setting, Hope Theory, Character Strengths, and Learned Happiness. She actively serves as a global representative to the International Positive Education Network, a member of the MAPP Alumni Board at the University of Pennsylvania, and a founding board member for the Global Autism Project. She holds a Masters of Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) from the University of Pennsylvania.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Auτισム WELLBEING POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY AUTISM SERVICES ACCESS TO SERVICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story’ free online: Watch new Lifetime movie todaySee how to watch 'Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story,' Lifetime's latest movie, for free online this Saturday, Feb. 1, if you don't have cable.

Read more »

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story Premieres on LifetimeLifetime's new biopic, 'Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story,' chronicles the rise of Lisa Velez, the Puerto Rican singer behind Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. The film highlights her journey to success, overcoming sexism, racism, and even a hidden breast cancer diagnosis, while emphasizing her strong bond with her best friend and backup singer, Toni Ménage.

Read more »

Lisa Lisa Says Breast Cancer Fight at Age 21 'Made Me Stronger''Head to Toe' singer Lisa Lisa, whose Lifetime biopic debuted this month, opens up about her fight with breast cancer at age 21

Read more »

Sanctuary Discarded: Here's What LDS Leaders Are Telling Local Mormon Leaders About Undocumented ImmigrantsThe First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent letters to local leaders outlining how to help undocumented members compassionately and legally amid increasing political tension around immigration in the United States.

Read more »

Sean Curran, Trump's Personal Security Detail Head, To Become Secret Service DirectorSean Curran, who headed President-elect Trump's personal Secret Service detail, will become the agency's next director, announced Donald Trump Jr. This decision comes after a failed assassination attempt on Trump in 2016 where Curran shielded Trump with his body. The incident and subsequent scrutiny led to the resignation of former Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Read more »

Trump Appoints Sean Curran as Director of U.S. Secret ServiceFormer President Trump has chosen Sean Curran, a longtime member of his security detail, to lead the U.S. Secret Service. This decision breaks with recommendations from bipartisan commissions who suggested appointing someone outside the agency. Curran's appointment comes after a tumultuous period for the Secret Service, marked by criticism for its handling of a near-assassination attempt against Trump.

Read more »