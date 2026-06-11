Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie sentenced to 200 years for 191 murders

Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of 191 people, including 190 children, after ordering followers to starve to death. His assistant pastor received 160 years, and all convicted have 14 days to appeal.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, was sentenced on Friday to 200 years in prison for the murders of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult.

The High Court in the coastal city of Mombasa handed down the sentence. Mackenzie had ordered his followers to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus. Justice Diana Kavedza said Mackenzie bore the primary criminal culpability for relocating his followers to a remote location and ordering them to fast to death. He was charged alongside 28 followers, including guards who enforced his fasting directives and gravediggers who helped conceal mass graves.

Also read Paul Mackenzie Jailed for 200 Years in Shakahola Forest Massacre Verdict

Mass Graves Exhumed on Remote Ranch

On Oct. 19, the court found all 29 accused guilty of the murder of 191 people. In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves on the 800-acre Chakama Ranch in coastal Kilifi County. Followers lived there in mud huts, away from the scrutiny of local communities and authorities. More than 60 bodies were positively identified and reburied by relatives, while many others remain unidentified and unclaimed.

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During sentencing, Kavedza said 183 victims died of starvation, defined as a complete lack of food, and the other eight were classified as murder by direct homicide. She called the killings cold and calculated. She dismissed claims by some accused that the loss of their own children altered the fact they had participated in the killings of many other children. The justice said the perpetrators did not show remorse and declared they were ready to fast to death as well.

Defense Lawyer Launches Immediate Appeal

Mackenzie often smiled and chatted with his assistant pastor, Smart Mwakalama, who was sentenced to 160 years in prison. The prosecution had argued for the death penalty for Mackenzie and life imprisonment for his accomplices. All of those convicted have been granted 14 days to file an appeal. Defense lawyer Lawrence Obonyo, who represents Mackenzie and several others convicted, told The Associated Press he had already launched an appeal.

He said the decision was circling around the constitution to give a sentence that is unattainable, since the sentences of between 160 and 200 years amount to life sentences. A father of seven, Suleiman Ziro, who traveled 75 miles for the sentencing, lost six of his children and his wife to the cult in 2023.

He said the sentence was not enough, especially because he has yet to recover the bodies of his loved ones, and called for the death penalty in the case. Mackenzie is also facing terrorism and manslaughter charges for the more than 200 other victims, as well as child abuse and torture charges in two other courts.