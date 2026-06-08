Lead Mangione detective says silencer found in case was unlike anything he’d seen in 25 years

A retired NYPD detective revealed that the silencer on the 3D-printed gun allegedly used by Luigi Mangione to execute UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was like nothing he had ever seen in 25 yea…

allegedly used by Luigi Mangione to execute UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Detective Sgt. John Griffin was investigating the high-profile December 2024 Midtown slaying and was left stunned by the deadly suppressor fitted to the 9-millimeter handgun.

“We could tell right away it was some sort of a semi-automatic and it had something on the front, either like a homemade suppressor or silencer-type of thing,” the veteran cop, who served on the NYPD’s major crimes unit,Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League graduate charged with executing the head of America’s largest health care company on a Midtown sidewalk, is back in Manhattan court for an evidence hearing that could make or break his state case. Asked by anchor Lester Holt whether silencers were common among murder cases, Griffin didn’t hesitate.

“No,” he said, adding, “In 25 years, I don’t think I’ve ever actually encountered a silencer before that. ” Luigi Mangione hearing finally ends— here’s when he’ll learn what evidence can be used at CEO murder trialLuigi Mangione utters revealing quip when he sees media circus after arrest, PA cop testifies Fist-pumping Mangione’s backpack had bullets in ‘wet’ underwear — and checklist with ‘pluck eyebrows’In a manifesto also found inside his bag, the Ivy League grad plotted to “rebel against the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel” by targeting “a company that literally extracts human life force for money.

” Shell casings found at the gruesome scene also bore messages that mirrored phrases that health care giants like United are alleged to have used to deny coverage claims. The image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.after a Manhattan judge ruled last month that Altoona police followed proper legal protocol when searching his bag after his arrest.

Mangione is headed for a Sept. 8 trial on charges that carry a maximum sentence of 25 years-to-life in prison. The scion of a wealthy Maryland family is separately charged in a federal case, also in Manhattan, in connection to Thompson’s death. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and is being held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League graduate charged with executing the head of America's largest health care company on a Midtown sidewalk, is back in Manhattan court for an evidence hearing that could make or break his state case. The image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.





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