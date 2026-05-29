Matthew Petracca, a former Republican county committeeman, was the rookie federal prosecutor who brought the highly criticized case to a federal grand jury.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging former FBI Director James Comey over an Instagram photo he posted of seashells spelling out a message about President Donald Trump last year.

Matthew Petracca, who was had been recently hired as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina, is no longer on the Comey case, according to a Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo is now heading the case. Petracca did not respond to a prior message seeking comment on his status at the Justice Department.

Petracca did not handle a recent interaction with Comey’s defense team, which instead Petracca also dropped off of other criminal cases in the Eastern District of North Carolina in recent days, according to court filings. Petracca is a former Republican county committeeman in New Jersey whom Boyle hired months ago,, was brought late last month and suggested that a reasonable person would interpret the image of the shells, arranged to spell out “86 47,” as “a serious expressionto be restaurant slang for being out of something in the kitchen, and the 47 was thought to be a reference to the 47th president.

It was the second time the Justice Department has tried to indict the former FBI director, a longtime target of Trump’s. The first, over an allegation that Comey lied to Congress five years ago during remote testimony via Zoom,to go after his political enemies; acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has argued that those now targeted by the Justice Departmentwho typically defend the Trump administration’s actions — criticized the case and expect it to be dismissed long before it gets to trial.

“As one of his longest and most vocal critics, I would frankly prefer to crawl into one of Comey’s conversant shells than write this column,”After the indictment was announced, Trump said of Comey: “Comey is a dirty cop. He’s a very dirty cop,” Trump said.

“He’s a crooked man. ” Comey’s attorney has said he was going to file a motion arguing the case was a vindictive prosecution. Blanche said on “CBS Mornings” that he had “no idea whether there was an investigation into the other times that that post has been made and whether that investigation yielded different results. ”





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