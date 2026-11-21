Actress Lea Seydoux discusses the James Bond franchise's ownership change to Amazon and praises director Denis Villeneuve despite concerns over the brand's Americanization and casting choices.

Lea Seydoux has expressed a complex perspective on the current state of the James Bond franchise, acknowledging that the iconic spy series effectively became an American property following its acquisition by Amazon. The former Bond girl offered these candid remarks during an interview regarding the announcement that Robert Pattinson has been selected to take over the lead role in the long-running cinematic series.

Seydoux Welcomes Denis Villeneuve Direction

Despite her initial sadness regarding the sale of the franchise, the French actress stated that she is relieved by the choice of director for the upcoming installment. She noted that the project will likely be great cinema because it is being helmed by Denis Villeneuve, a filmmaker she considers to be extremely talented. Seydoux mentioned that hearing Villeneuve was attached to the project helped alleviate her disappointment, leading her to believe that high-quality cinematic standards would be maintained.

Also read Léa Seydoux has the most French opinion possible about the new James Bond movies

Critique of Young Leading Men

Seydoux also provided her assessment of the challenges involved in casting the titular character, suggesting that modern actors may lack the necessary complexity for the role. She argued that playing James Bond requires an actor with significant depth and multiple layers, qualities she feels are absent in the current generation of young leading men. Her comments highlight the difficulty of finding a performer capable of embodying the nuanced history of the character.

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Jeff Bezos Involvement in Casting

Concerns about the franchise becoming American are bolstered by the revelation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was heavily involved in the selection of Robert Pattinson. Bezos disclosed at the Semafor Silicon Valley conference in California that he acted in a deputy-assistant casting director capacity to ensure his influence on the decision. This level of corporate involvement from the ownership side supports the notion that the brand's direction is shifting under new American management.

Tim Dalton Questions Franchise Future

Former Bond actor Timothy Dalton echoed similar sentiments, expressing uncertainty about the relationship between Amazon and the Broccoli family, who have historically managed the production rights. Dalton remarked that the series has been a significant part of cultural life and that any threat to its established identity is saddening. He emphasized that while the movies are of high quality, the uncertainty surrounding their future ownership raises valid concerns for long-time fans.