Le Touquet Hosts Bank Holiday Weekend for British Tourists

Le Touquet, a small coastal resort town in northern France, is hosting a week of activities over the Spring Bank Holiday to attract British holidaymakers. The town, known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, has long-standing ties with Britain and even has an airport named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. The activities will be delivered in English, some are free, and others offered at affordable prices. Visitors can enjoy guided horse rides, kayaking, sailing, tours of the town hall and airport, shrimping, and tasting. There will also be a dinner cooked by a local Michelin-Starred chef. The town is reachable by ferry, with daily crossings offered by DFDS, Irish Ferries, and P&O Ferries. Alternatively, passengers can use Le Shuttle to reach Le Touquet via Eurotunnel at Folkestone, Kent.

Le Touquet , a small coastal resort town in northern France , is hosting a week of activities over the Spring Bank Holiday to attract British holidaymakers.

The town, known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, has long-standing ties with Britain and even has an airport named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. The activities will be delivered in English, some are free, and others offered at affordable prices. Visitors can enjoy guided horse rides, kayaking, sailing, tours of the town hall and airport, shrimping, and tasting. There will also be a dinner cooked by a local Michelin-Starred chef.

The town is reachable by ferry, with daily crossings offered by DFDS, Irish Ferries, and P&O Ferries. Alternatively, passengers can use Le Shuttle to reach Le Touquet via Eurotunnel at Folkestone, Kent





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Le Touquet France British Holidaymakers Spring Bank Holiday Activities Guided Horse Ride Kayaking Sailing Tours Of The Town Hall And Airport Shrimping Tasting Dinner Cooked By A Local Michelin-Starred Chef Ferry DFDS Irish Ferries P&O Ferries Le Shuttle Eurotunnel At Folkestone Kent

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