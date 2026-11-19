Le Pichet founders open a new wine bar in Ballard, January 2027. Expect Spanish ciders and French wines in the former Andalucia location.

Chick and his business partner Marcel Boulanger are set to launch a dedicated wine bar in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. The new establishment will open in January 2027 within the former Andalucia space on Ballard Avenue. This venue marks the latest culinary venture from the founders of the renowned French bistro Le Pichet, located near Pike Place Market.

Ballard Wine Bar Location Details

The upcoming venue will occupy the commercial space previously home to Andalucia. Chick and Boulanger have not yet assigned a specific name to this new wine bar. The location was chosen to serve the local community with a focused beverage and food program. This expansion follows the retirement of original Le Pichet owners Jim Drohman and Joanne Herron.

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Curated Food and Beverage Menu

The wine bar will feature a carefully selected list of Spanish and French wines. Key offerings include Basque ciders, Txakoli whites, and muscadet from France's Atlantic coast. The food program will draw from Le Pichet's classic menu. Diners can expect chicken liver terrine and the bistro's signature pâté. Charcuterie options will complement the wine list, with specific snacks designed for pairing.

Leadership and Historical Context

Chick was a member of the founding bartending team at Le Pichet when it opened in 2000. He purchased the bistro four years ago following the retirement of Drohman and Herron. Chick continues to collaborate with partner Marcel Boulanger on these ventures. The new Ballard concept will echo the modest, curated approach of the original bistro. It emphasizes hot food items for the dinner service alongside extensive bar snacks.

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Future Operations and Timeline

Construction and preparation for the wine bar are underway for a January 2027 opening. The menu will prioritize drink pairings, reflecting Chick's expertise from the founding team. This project represents a significant addition to the Ballard dining scene. It maintains the high standards established by Le Pichet since its inception.

Regional Culinary Expansion Impact

This announcement highlights the continued influence of Le Pichet on Seattle's food culture. The move to Ballard signals an expansion beyond the Pike Place Market area. Residents will gain access to specialized wines and classic French bistro fare. The project underscores the enduring partnership between Chick and Boulanger in the hospitality industry.