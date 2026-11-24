The Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter has launched an updated Le Petit Chef dinner show featuring 3D projection mapping and a new menu. Experience this immersive culinary adventure starting October 29 with multicolor animations and gourmet courses.

The Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter has officially reintroduced its popular immersive dining experience, updating the long-standing attraction for its guests. This renewed version of the show, titled Magical Cooking Book at Le Petit Chef, became available to the public starting on October 29. The return marks a significant two-year milestone since the original immersive dinner concept first debuted at this specific San Diego hotel property.

Updated Show Details and New Menu

The newly launched experience retains the core mechanism that made the original attraction successful, combining a high-end gourmet dinner service with overhead 3D projection-mapping technology. During the event, digital films featuring tiny animated characters and intricate visual designs are projected directly onto the dinner tables and individual plates. These animated sequences are perfectly synchronized with the timed multicourse service provided by the hotel's dedicated culinary staff, creating a seamless blend of visual art and gastronomy.

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In this updated two-hour performance, the central narrative follows a tiny chef who embarks on a colorful culinary adventure. The storyline includes various characters and surprising visual elements designed to prepare and present each specific course of the meal. Alongside the refreshed entertainment program, the hotel has also unveiled a completely new menu. This culinary offering is inspired directly by the story of the Cooking Book and features high-quality dishes such as citrus-poached branzino and beef tenderloin en croûte.

Pricing Structure and Dining Schedule

The Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter has established a clear schedule and pricing structure for this premium dining event. Reservations are currently available for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For the weekend, diners can choose from two seating times: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. These specific time slots allow for multiple services throughout the week to accommodate various guest preferences.

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Financial planning for this experience is straightforward but requires attention to additional fees. The standard regular dinner price is set at $169 per person. Guests seeking plant-based options can select the vegetarian meal for $139. Children are accommodated with a dedicated children's meal priced at $89. All ticket prices are subject to an 18 percent service charge and a 7.75 percent tax, which will be added to the final bill at the time of service.

Global Origin and US Market Presence

Le Petit Chef & Friends is a concept that originated from Skullmapping, a Belgian art collective founded in 2015. Since its inception, the overhead projection technology has been installed at more than 100 locations globally, showcasing its widespread appeal and technical reliability. The brand has expanded beyond traditional hotels to include installations on cruise ships, demonstrating versatility in entertainment delivery.

Within the United States, the brand has established a strong foothold with fifteen distinct locations. Notable installations include properties in major California cities, such as a Hyatt hotel located in Santa Monica and the Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles. The presence of the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter among these fifteen sites highlights its status as a key destination for this unique intersection of technology and fine dining in the US market.