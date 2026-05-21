León's Tour Norteamérica 2026 Kicks Off with Sold-Out Concert in Hidalgo, Texas

Mexican music superstar León kicked off his Tour Norteamérica 2026 with a sold-out concert at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. The show featured special guests and transported fans to León’s hometown of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. León will visit some of the most iconic venues in the United States, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Nu Stadium in Miami and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour also includes a historic seven-night trek at the coveted Sphere in Las Vegas.

León kicked off his Tour Norteamérica 2026 on Wednesday night (May 20) with a sold-out concert at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo , Texas . The show featured special guests Edgar Barrera, Bobby Pulido and Óscar Iván Treviño, the lead singer of Grupo Duelo.

Presented by AEG Presents, the performance transported fans to León’s hometown of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, with a main stage and a secondary one designed to resemble a cantina. Over the course of two and a half hours, León performed more than 30 songs from his repertoire accompanied by 27 musicians, according to a press release.

The setlist included everything from ‘A Través del Vaso’ to chart hits like ‘Primera Cita,’ ‘Te Lo Agradezco,’ ‘El Amor de Mi Herida’ and ‘Según Quién,’ as well as tracks from his latest album. With his Tour Norteamérica 2026, León will visit some of the most iconic venues in the United States, including Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 22, Nu Stadium in Miami on June 28 and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on September 20.

The tour also includes a historic seven-night trek at the coveted Sphere in Las Vegas, where he will become the first Latin artist to headline a residency, starting September 4. For more dates and details, check out the full setlist performed by León during the opening night of his Tour Norteamérica 2026 below. A single from 2019 / A single from 2022 with Banda MS





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León Tour Norteamérica 2026 Payne Arena Hidalgo Texas Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Madison Square Garden Nu Stadium BMO Stadium Sphere In Las Vegas

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