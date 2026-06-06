Le Garrick Rolls Back Prices to 1986 for 40th Anniversary Celebration

A historic French restaurant in London is marking four decades by serving its 1986 menu at 1986 prices for one day, highlighting changing dining costs and enduring appeal of classic French cuisine.

Le Garrick , an iconic French restaurant in London's Covent Garden , is celebrating its 40th anniversary by rolling back its prices to those of 1986 for a special day.

The promotion, set for Monday, June 29, from noon until 9pm, will offer a three-course menu with dishes like Chicken Liver Parfait for £2.10, Moules Frites for £5.50, and Pot au Chocolat for £2.50-prices not seen since the mid-1980s. To access the deal, guests must quote '1986' upon arrival; drinks are not included.

Owners Charles and Dominika Lepelletier expressed pride in reaching the milestone, noting that while Covent Garden has transformed, the desire for honest French cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere remains unchanged. They highlighted the loyalty of regulars and theatre-goers who have sustained the independent eatery through decades of change.

The special menu includes starters such as Seasonal Vegetable Soup and Chicken Liver Parrette, mains like Le Garrick Coq au Vin and Goats Cheese Salad, and desserts including Banoffee Pie-all at 1986 rates. Additionally, a three-course meal priced at £19.86 will be available until July 10. The restaurant follows a trend of anniversary price rollbacks; in 2024, St John Smithfield in Barbican marked its 30th anniversary by reverting to 1994 prices.

That Michelin-starred venue, known for its offal-focused menu and global acclaim, underscores a broader nostalgic gesture in London's dining scene. While inflation has driven many Brits to eat out less, Le Garrick's offer provides a rare glimpse into culinary affordability of the past, blending historical charm with contemporary celebration. The Lepelletiers emphasized the stories and memories forged within their walls, from 1980s patrons to present-day guests, reinforcing the restaurant's role as a Covent Garden institution.

This event not only honors four decades of operation but also invites a new generation to experience the simplicity and warmth of classic French dining as it once was. The limited-time pricing captures a moment of economic contrast, reminding diners of a bygone era when a meal out cost a fraction of today's rates.

Le Garrick's initiative stands as a testament to resilience and community, offering both nostalgia and a celebration of enduring hospitality in the heart of London's West End





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