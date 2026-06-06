Le Garrick Restaurant Rolls Back Prices to 1986 for 40th Anniversary

Le Garrick restaurant in London is celebrating its 40th anniversary by rolling back its prices to 1986. The restaurant is offering a special menu with classic French dishes at prices from £2.10 to £6.50. The special menu is available for one day only on Monday June 29.

An iconic French restaurant in London is rolling its prices back to 1986 to celebrate its 40th anniversary . When Le Garrick , situated in the heart of Covent Garden, first opened its doors, Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister, Wham! dominated the charts and Kylie Minogue was the nation's new sweetheart thanks to her starring role in Neighbours.

And in the 40 years since while many things have changed for the better, chiefly fashion, the cost of a three-course meal out has increased massively - with a poll last October finding 38 per cent of Brits were eating out less due to the rising costs. But for one day only, Le Garrick are transporting their guests back to the 1980s by reducing their prices to what they were in 1986 - though you won't need a perm or shoulder pads to enter.

The special anniversary menu will include French classics such as Chicken Liver Parfait, which will cost just £2.10, Moules Frites, priced at £5.50, and £2.50 Pot au Chocolat. Charles and Dominika Lepelletier, the owners of Le Garrick, said: To still be here after 40 years in Covent Garden is something we're incredibly proud of.

The area has changed beyond recognition, but people still want the same things they wanted back in 1986 - honest French food, a warm welcome and a restaurant that feels like home. The couple admitted that running the independent eatery in the heart of the West End hasn't always been easy but they praised their regulars and theatre-goers for keeping them going.

Le Garrick's 1986 menu includes Seasonal Vegetable Soup - £2.10, Chicken Liver Parfait - £2.10, Mains Le Garrick Coq au Vin - £6.50, Moules Frites - £5.50, Goats Cheese Salad - £5, Desserts Pot au Chocolat - £2.50, Banoffee Pie - £2. The special menu is available for one day only on Monday June 29 from noon until 9pm.

Drinks will not be included and in order to access the special prices, guests will need to quote 1986 when they arrive. Le Garrick is also offering a three-course meal until July 10 1986 aptly priced at £19.86. The restaurant is not the first London restaurant to lower its prices to mark its anniversary.

In 2024, St John Smithfield, in Barbican, reduced the cost of their menu back to what it was when they first opened in 1994 to mark their 30th anniversary. The Michelin starred restaurant was opened by chef Fergus Henderson, restaurateur Trevor Gulliver, and the maitre d'Jon Spiteri. It is famed for pioneering the resurgent interest in offal dishes and has featured on the world's 50 best restaurants list chosen by the 50 Best Discovery database





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