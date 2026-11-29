Violent clashes in Biarritz leave ten injured during protests against Pierre-Édouard Stérin's traditional French feast, highlighting deep political divides.

Violent confrontations erupted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Saturday, leaving twelve individuals injured as law enforcement clashed with demonstrators attempting to disrupt a high-profile banquet organized by the nationalist group Le Canon Français. The incident marks a significant escalation in tensions surrounding the controversial events hosted by Right-wing billionaire Pierre-Édouard Stérin, who has pledged to spend €150 million to influence French political debate.

Approximately 2,000 protesters gathered to prevent the 1,500 invited guests from accessing the venue, leading to a chaotic scene where attendees reported being physically pushed and harassed. Protesters threw lit fireworks at law enforcement officers and set rubbish skips and tires on fire to block entry routes, prompting police to deploy tear gas to disperse the crowd.

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Prosecutor Mariel Garrigos confirmed the severity of the violence, revealing that a hospitalized officer was beaten with a makeshift wooden weapon and will be off work for ten days. Garrigos accused black bloc elements of orchestrating chaos specifically to harm the police, while Le Canon Français co-founder Géraud de la Tour condemned the actions, citing that families with strollers were targeted with excrement and urine during the protest.

The banquet, which costs €79.99 for entry, requires guests to wear traditional attire such as berets and braces, sing the Marseillaise, and celebrate traditional cuisine. Radicals from the left-wing party La France Insoumise argue that the banquets systematically exclude Muslims and vegetarians by serving pork, alleging that the events foster racist chanting and discrimination against immigrant staff.

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Previous editions of the banquet have faced investigations into alleged Nazi salutes made by attendees, while social worker Béatrice Larzabal expressed disheartenment over police tactics. Larzabal framed the conflict as a defense of humanist republican values against far-right ideology, stating that the police response was disproportionate to the situation.

Political reactions have been swift and polarized, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen criticizing the far left for grave violence and urging authorities to stop the unrest. Biarritz mayor Serge Blanco denounced the clashes as unacceptable and contrary to Basque values of hospitality, while Stérin himself maintains a self-identified stance as a Catholic conservative who backs an alliance between the right and far right.