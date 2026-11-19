Three new exhibits at the Church History Museum trumpet the Salt Lake Temple and the faith of Latter-day Saints as the iconic six-spired building prepares to reopen.

While the renovated Salt Lake Temple doesn’t take center stage until next spring with its much-heralded reopening , some sideshows have already come on the scene.

For instance, three new temple-focused exhibits premiered Wednesday at the Church History Museum in downtown Salt Lake City. The exhibits explore the history of the six-spired landmark — the most visible building in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and the faith of the millions of members behind it.

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The first new exhibit, titled “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple,” dives into the structure’s history, and showcases six phases of the iconic edifice: design, construction, beautification, dedication, use and renovations. It highlights the work of Truman Angell — the temple’s original architect and a brother-in-law of Latter-day Saint pioneer-prophet Brigham Young — allowing visitors to draw the facade of the building as if they were Angell.

“Angell was not an architect by trade. He was a carpenter who worked on the Kirtland and Nauvoo temples, but he became the architect for the Salt Lake Temple and had to learn on the job,” Riley Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum, said in a news release .

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“You can see in this case a number of his original sketches for the Salt Lake Temple. It was his job to make Brigham Young’s vision of what the temple should look like a reality. ” The second display, “One by One: Gathered Unto Christ,” shares the stories of 55 Latter-day Saint converts from 40 countries.

Beginning with Joseph Smith Jr., the first Latter-day Saint and the faith’s first prophet, the exhibit guides visitors through different dates, places and people, detailing how each joined the now 17.8 million-member church .

“We felt like the most important thing for us to gather,” Maryanne Stewart Andrus, the exhibit’s team lead, said in the release, “was the moment when each person’s heart turned to the Savior. ” Visitors will see various volumes of the faith’s signature scripture, the Book of Mormon, including the original edition from 1830 and first editions in other languages.

The final new exhibit, “All Nations Shall Flow Unto It,” features artistic depictions of the Salt Lake Temple from around the world. One such piece uses Panamanian mola, a traditional textile art form from the Central American country, and blazes in bright colors not commonly associated with the granite structure.

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“All three of these exhibits center on the idea that every person has a role to play in building the Kingdom of God and that each one of us needs to find our own way to come to Christ,” Lorimer said. “We hope that is the message that people get when they come to the Church History Museum. ” All three exhibits will last until the end of the temple’s reopening celebration in October 2027.

Note to readers • Dylan Eubank is a Report for America corps member covering faith for The Salt Lake Tribune. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep him writing stories.