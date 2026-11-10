LDS Church Light the World Giving Machines Launch in Puget Sound

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches charitable vending machines in Seattle and Puyallup, allowing donors to fund specific local services and global aid directly.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is deploying its Light the World Giving Machines across the Puget Sound region this holiday season. These automated kiosks enable shoppers to fund specific charitable services and goods for local and international recipients. The campaign officially begins its Seattle appearance with a grand opening on November 9 at the Amazon Spheres on Seventh Avenue.

Direct Impact Of Specific Donations

The Light the World Giving Machines provide a targeted approach to charitable giving by allowing donors to select exact items or services for the people participating charities serve. Contributors can choose to support hunger relief, education and literacy programs, medical care, or assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness. International options include funding livestock such as chickens and goats for families overseas.

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The campaign supports ten local charities and two international organizations, CARE and UNICEF. Participating nonprofits identify the items that reflect the greatest needs of their clients. The charities then use the donations to provide those specific items or services directly to the community.

LDS Church representative Stevenson emphasized that the specificity of these machines distinguishes them from general checkout counter contributions. Donors have the ability to choose exactly what they want to help provide rather than making an anonymous, undifferentiated payment. The church covers all operating expenses, including credit and debit card processing fees. This structure ensures that the full amount donated at the machines reaches the participating charities.

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Charitable Partners And Services

Participating local nonprofits in the Puget Sound region include Family Promise, First Step Family Support Center, Orion Industries, A Step Ahead, Thurston County Food Bank, El Centro de la Raza, LINC NW, Vine Maple Place, Take the Next Step, and Seattle Angels. Stevenson described a wide range of services offered by these organizations.

These services include employment assistance, foster family support, crisis response, food assistance, and housing stability. Vine Maple Place helps families with housing and stabilization resources. Orion Industries provides employment support for individuals seeking work. Seattle Angels serves foster families in the community.

Take the Next Step extends the campaign's reach east to Monroe. Stevenson stated that participating charities can remain in the program for two years before rotating out. This rotation gives other organizations the opportunity to benefit from the increased visibility and donations the machines generate.

Schedule Of Locations And Events

The Seattle stop marks the campaign's first appearance at the Amazon Spheres. The machines are scheduled to remain at the Amazon location from Monday through Friday before moving south. Organizers expect Amazon representatives to attend the Seattle opening. This event highlights the growing presence of charitable technology in major commercial districts.

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The next grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on November 17 at South Hill Mall in Puyallup. The machines will remain at the mall through December 4. The Puyallup event is expected to include the city's mayor and other civic leaders. This expansion brings the campaign to a major retail center in Pierce County.

A third grand opening is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on December 14 at Seattle Premium Outlets in Tulalip. This represents another new location for the campaign in Washington state. The Tulalip opening is expected to include a tribal leader and Marysville's mayor. This event targets donors in Snohomish County.

Accessibility And Further Information

Stevenson emphasized that donors do not need substantial financial resources to participate in the program. Families and children can choose individual items, making charitable giving a shared holiday activity. This approach encourages community involvement regardless of economic status.

Donors can find more information about the campaign at GivingMachineWA.org. The website provides information about Giving Machine locations elsewhere in Washington. These locations include Spokane and the Tri-Cities for donors looking for opportunities beyond the Puget Sound stops this holiday season.