Lazy Sunday with Wordle and the Meaning of 'Suave'

It’s a lazy Sunday ! And not just a normal lazy Sunday . Tomorrow is President’s Day, which means our weekend is extended. This makes Sunday more like an extra Saturday, which is always nice. Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle s with Wordle Bot. In some ways, my opening guess today was both a curse and a blessing.

Sure, I had three green boxes and that sounds like a great start, but I also knew that these three letters meant I had a bunch of really, really similar words to pick from: STARE, SCARE, SHAPE, SCALE, etc. etc. Turns out, I had 18 words left but most of them were almost identical. I knew I had to eliminate as many letters as possible, especially letters like H, P, R, C and so I came up with something that used a new vowel also: CHURN. Lucky for me, the ‘U’ was key and only one word remained: SUAVE for the win! Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points. If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day. The word suave has a rich history, originating from the French word 'sauvage,' which meant 'wild' or 'untamed.' Over time, it acquired a new meaning, describing someone who was refined and sophisticated. It was subsequently adopted into English in the 16th century, where it initially retained the sense of 'pleasant' or 'charming.' Over time, it evolved to specifically describe a smooth, confident, and sophisticated demeanor, often in social or interpersonal contexts. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas and facts in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language or threats of any kind Continuous attempts to re-post comments that have been previously moderated/rejected Attempts or tactics that put the site security at risk Protect your community.





