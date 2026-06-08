Layton Officials Consider Alternative Sites for Dog Park Amid Resident Concerns

Layton officials are considering alternative sites for a dog park after facing opposition from residents due to safety and environmental concerns. The initially proposed site at Eastridge Nature Park has been met with resistance from locals who cited legal, environmental, and safety impacts.

Layton officials are considering alternative sites for a dog park after facing opposition from residents due to safety and environmental concerns. The initially proposed site at Eastridge Nature Park has been met with resistance from locals who cited legal, environmental, and safety impacts.

However, some residents and council members are in favor of a dog park and believe the city can support it, even if it's not at the Eastridge site. Layton Mayor Joy Petro expressed her commitment to listening to the conversations with transparency and respect, acknowledging that not everyone will agree. Councilwoman Bettina Smith Edmondson clarified that the discussions about the dog park have been ongoing for a long time, even before she joined the council.

She also clarified that specific details about a dog park at Eastridge had yet to be discussed. Some residents, like Lynda and Landon Bickley, expressed concerns about the environmental impacts, disruption to wildlife, and safety and traffic concerns.

On the other hand, Jennifer Shepherd, a long-time advocate for a dog park, is open to having it at Andy Adams Park, which she believes is a more suitable location. Ian Bowles, who supports an off-leash dog park, believes it could be a benefit to dog owners in Layton if it can work in other cities in Davis County.

Layton Parks and Recreation director David Price suggested that Andy Adams Park could be an option for off-leash dogs due to its existing infrastructure. Ultimately, no final decisions have been made on the matter, and the council has asked the department to look into other viable options for a potential dog park and report back to the council





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Layton Dog Park Eastridge Nature Park Andy Adams Park Resident Concerns

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