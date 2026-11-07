Layton military family left with unlivable home, mounting debt after extensive flooding

A Layton military family says they did everything right when purchasing their first home, only to discover extensive water damage just over a year later. The da

A Layton military family says they did everything right when purchasing their first home, only to discover extensive water damage just over a year later.

The damage has left the house unlivable, and the family is struggling to find answers. Marissa Kautzer-White and her husband, Russell White, purchased their home in December 2024 from a company that renovated and flipped houses. Before closing, they hired a home inspector, reviewed the findings and negotiated repairs recommended in the report. For the couple, the purchase represented a chance to establish roots while navigating the uncertainty of military life.

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"Since I homeschool our children, I wanted a nice area for us. I wanted our children to play in the backyard and grow a garden," Marissa said.

"It was nice to just have a little slice of what felt like home. "That dream began unraveling in March 2026, while Russell was deployed with the Air Force and Marissa was home with their three children. Marissa said her oldest daughter, now 13, heard what sounded like running water coming from a back room. When Marissa investigated, she discovered water beneath a floor vent.

A plumber found more than 3 feet of water underneath the house, she said. It took much of the day to pump out the water, and a restoration company subsequently discovered extensive damage.

"The water went up the walls, there was mold, and when I moved furniture, our furniture was riddled with mold," Marissa said. "It was just horrifying to me that we had been living in this and I had like no idea. ""We're buying this house that's basically brand new to us," he said. "And to have these problems just appear out of nowhere, we had no idea.

" Russell had to leave his mission two months early after his family suddenly found themselves homeless. Since then, he has spent months tearing out drywall, replacing rotting wood and attempting to restore the home with help from friends.

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"When you walk, walk slowly, you can feel like the warping from all the water and it's a lot of soft spots," Marissa said as she pointed to warped flooring, soft spots and gaps near windows that she believes indicate portions of the house are sinking. Despite the work Russell and others have done, water continues to accumulate beneath the house.

The Whites said a contractor recently advised them to stop repairs until the source of the water can be identified. The family's experience has raised questions about what a home inspection can catch and who bears responsibility when serious problems emerge after a purchase. In the inspection report, a section addressing foundations, basements and crawl spaces specifically calls for reporting signs of abnormal or harmful water penetration. The inspector's written findings stated: "The concrete foundation walls appear solid.

No structural issues were observed.

" Marissa said the only issue identified for correction before purchasing the property involved extending the home's gutter drainage farther away from the foundation. The seller completed that work before closing. The Whites now question whether signs of water damage were missed during the inspection or concealed during the home's renovation. While removing sections of drywall, the family said they discovered deteriorated and rotting wood behind recently remodeled surfaces.

However, she acknowledged that the family does not have concrete evidence showing the previous owner knew about the damage. State Rep. Tom Peterson, who has supported legislation concerning building inspections and homeowner protections, said inspectors face limitations.

"Inspectors are human. They do miss things. They have a lot to look at, and they have limited time to do inspections," Peterson said. He said inspectors may not be able to see problems concealed behind walls or other finished surfaces.

"Especially on a home that's existing, you can only see what you can see," Peterson said. "The first question I would ask is, was a permit even pulled? " he said. Peterson said he has encountered situations where house flippers perform work without obtaining the necessary permits or inspections, although he did not know whether that happened at the Whites' property.

He said responsibility for improperly completed construction work can ultimately fall on the contractor who performed it, depending on the circumstances. It has not been established whether any work on the Whites' home was performed improperly, whether required permits were obtained or whether the inspector should have identified the problems before the sale. The family also turned to its homeowners insurance company for financial help, but its claim was denied.

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In a March 8 letter obtained by 2News, American Strategic Insurance Corp., an affiliate of Progressive, stated that its investigation found the property had not suffered a sudden and accidental direct physical loss from the reported water incident.

"Our investigation also found damages that are not covered by the policy referenced above," the letter stated. The insurer further attributed the uneven subflooring to craftsmanship and long-term wear and tear rather than damage caused by the sump pump failure. The family said an appeal of the denial was unsuccessful. With insurance declining to cover the damage, the Whites said they took out a separate loan to begin repairing the house, in addition to their existing mortgage.

"We're paying this mortgage and we've also taken out a big loan to fix it," Marissa said. "And we still can't live in our home. " The couple has explored other financial options, including foreclosure or a deed in lieu of foreclosure, but said they were advised that such a move could have consequences for Russell's military security clearance. "I don't feel like we can risk his career because of a home that we had no control over," Marissa said.

More than seven months after discovering the flooding, the Whites say they still do not know where the water is coming from. A contractor recently suggested the property could be located above an underground spring, although that possibility has not been confirmed. The couple contacted Layton city officials seeking help but said they have not received a definitive answer about the source of the water.

"Drilling into our backyard to see if there is a spring underneath there would be the most concrete evidence of what is causing all this water to come here," he said. For now, the family remains displaced, staying with friends while continuing to pay for a home they cannot safely occupy.

"They've been troopers," she said. "But they do ask, 'When do we go back home? When do we get to move in?

'" The couple hopes sharing their story will help them find someone who can identify the source of the water and guide them toward a permanent solution. "It does seem a little hopeless right now, but I keep holding on to faith," Marissa said. "We've been displaced since March and I just want to get back to my home.

" If you'd like to support the Whites during this difficult time, a charitable account has been set up on their behalf at American First: The White Family Charitable Account, number 9136623. For online donations, the last name on the account is "Family.

" People with construction skills or knowledge of similar situations are also encouraged to contact the family at marissalk91@protonmail.com or russellws@protonmail.com. Lake Powell has climbed 19 feet since hitting it's lowest levels in mid-September and that water has kept coming.

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