Layne Riggs Dominates Early Stages of Allegiance 200 Amid Multiple Cautions

Layne Riggs secured Stage 1 and led the most laps in the Allegiance 200 NASCAR Truck Series race, overcoming several caution periods and maintaining the fastest lap record despite late challenges from Ross Chastain and Rajah Caruth.

The Allegiance 200 NASCAR Truck Series race commenced at 11:06 PM ET with Layne Riggs quickly establishing dominance. Riggs led the most laps in the early stages and set the fastest lap of the race at lap 2 with a time of 29.794 seconds.

After completing lap 45, Riggs secured Stage 1 victory with a 2.267-second advantage over Kaden Honeycutt. The race was interrupted by multiple caution periods, with the yellow flag lifted at 11:41 PM ET, 11:48 PM ET, 11:57 PM ET, 12:07 AM ET, 12:16 AM ET, 12:47 AM ET, and 12:57 AM ET. Despite these interruptions, Riggs maintained a strong pace, leading 98 consecutive laps before Ross Chastain took the lead on lap 99.

Following this change, Rajah Caruth emerged as a contender, leading after 113 laps by 0.793 seconds and later extending his lead to 0.514 seconds after 140 laps. However, Riggs remained the driver with the most laps led (99) and retained the fastest lap record from his early performance. The race also saw incidents involving Tanner Gray (#15) and Jesse Love (#77), both involved in separate accidents during the event.

The competition highlighted strategic pit stops, driver adaptability during cautions, and shifting momentum among top contenders as the race progressed toward its conclusion





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NASCAR Truck Series Allegiance 200 Layne Riggs Rajah Caruth Ross Chastain Kaden Honeycutt Tanner Gray Jesse Love Racing Caution Flags Stage 1 Fastest Lap

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