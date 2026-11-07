Layla Phillips of Harbor Teacher Prep repeats as City Section girls' golf champion

Layla Phillips of Harbor Teacher Prep overcomes a bad break on the 18th hole to win her second straight City Section girls' golf title.

Harbor Teacher sophomore Layla Phillips watches her tee shot soar down the fairway at the CIF City Section girls’ golf championships at Balboa Golf Course in Encino on Thursday.

When asked what part of her golf game has improved the most since last year, Layla Phillips cited mental toughness. The 15-year-old from Harbor Teacher Prep needed it to repeat as the City Section individual champion Thursday at Balboa Golf Course in Encino, shooting a one-under-par 71 to win by one stroke over fellow sophomore Lauren Song of Palisades, who led going to the 18th hole but four-putted for a double bogey.

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“I was nervous going to the last hole because I know Lauren’s a great player,” said Phillips, who carded a five-under-par 67 last fall to win by six strokes over Macy Lee of El Camino Real. “My first shot went left, hers was in the center of the fairway and after our second shots, she’s on the green and I’m not.

”Phillips caught a bad break when her approach to the green hit a tree branch on its upward flight and dropped 20 yards short of the green. Prep talk: Three-sport standout Kai Beary plays role for 27-0 JSerra flag football team“I’d chipped that same shot a few times earlier in the round and didn’t put enough on it, so I took a risk and rolled it to within seven feet,” she said.

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“The par putt was uphill, breaking to the right and I was trying to trust myself, take deep breaths and give myself an image of where to hit it. I aimed half a ball left of the pin thinking if I got the speed right it would break into the hole and it did. Last year, I would’ve missed that putt, but I’ve played so many tournaments since then and I’ve learned breathing techniques and how to handle pressure better.

” Playing it safe, Song rolled her birdie try to within two and a half feet, and after Phillips’ improbable save, Song only had to make par to win but the ball rolled three feet past the hole.

“I was expecting her to make and I thought to myself if she makes it, she deserves it,” Phillips said. “So I was surprised she missed, but afterwards I hugged her and we’re playing a Toyota Tour Cup tournament at Morongo this weekend, so I’ll see her there. ” Granada Hills’ Janice Toree Yoo tees off on the eighth hole during the CIF City Section girls’ golf championships at Balboa Golf Course in Encino on Thursday.

Phillips hit the shot of the day at the par-five 12th when she stuck her approach shot inside two feet and made her eagle putt to take a two-shot lead. However, Song birdied No. 15 and Phillips three-putted for bogey as the two headed to 16 tied at two-under.

“On 16 I had an eight-footer for par that lipped out and she parred, so now all of a sudden I’m down one,” said Phillips, who finished with three birdies, an eagle and four bogeys. “Just like last year, I bogeyed the first hole, but I told myself we have 17 more to play and just focus on the next hole.

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At No. 3, I got within inches on my 20-foot eagle putt and tapped in for birdie and that got me back on track. ” Phillips is halfway to becoming the first girl to win four City individual titles. If she can three-peat next fall she will become only the third player to do so, joining Tiffany Yau of Van Nuys and Song’s older sister, Anna , who is competing as a sophomore at Stanford.

In the team competition, Granada Hills edged Palisades by one stroke, 416-417, to end the Dolphins’ five-year reign, which was one short of the City record set by Granada Hills from 2001-06 and equaled by the Highlanders from 2011-16. Thursday’s victory was Granada Hills’ 15th City crown and first since back-to-back titles in 2019-20. Which Southland high school football players can be like Trent Mosley when he helped lift Santa Margarita to playoff supremacy last season.

Three Highlanders placed in the top 10: Elaine Zee shot a 75 to finish third overall, Janice Torre Yoo shot an 81 to take sixth and Tiffany Kim was seventh with an 82.

“We beat Palisades three times during the season, but every one was decided by less than five strokes, so we knew anything could happen today,” said Brady Ma, Granada Hills’ co-coach along with his father Daniel. “Over 18 holes you never know what’s going to happen. You hope they’ll replicate their nine-hole scores, but it’s tough to predict.

I watched so many players blowing the ball past the hole, so either the greens were fast or we were hitting it too hard. ”