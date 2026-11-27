Laxman Utekar, Rajkumar Periasamy and Vishnuvardhan will make new films with Bhushan Kumar's Indian studio T-Series.

‘Ramayana’ Doubled Visitors at Kerala’s Jatayu Rock, Official Says as India Pitches Itself to Global Productions at WAVES Film Bazaar ‘Bandit Queen’ Sequel From Bobby Bedi, ‘Satluj’ Director Honey Trehan Targets Late 2027 or Early 2028 Release, Enters Casting Utekar directed the 2025 hit Hindi-language historical drama “Chhaava.

” Periasamy won the best director prize at India’s National Film Awards for Tamil-language military biopic “Amaran,” while Vishnuvardhan’s Hindi-language war film “Shershaah” took the event’s Special Jury Award.

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'Godavari' Director Nikhil Mahajan Turns a Malegaon Carjacking Into Neo-Noir With WAVES Film Bazaar Project 'Mongoose' The three collaborations add to a busy T-Series pipeline that runs across Bollywood and South Indian cinema, with leading stars from both industries attached. Several of those titles are produced by T-Series, while others are presented by the company. Under its own production banner, T-Series is backing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit,” which stars Prabhas, and an untitled Anurag Basu film with Kartik Aaryan.