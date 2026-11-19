Los Angeles International Airport police issued 49 violations in the first seven months of the year to rideshare drivers whose app profiles did not match their driver's licenses, prompting warnings to passengers during the busy holiday travel season.

Los Angeles International Airport police issued 49 violations during the first seven months of the year involving rideshare drivers whose names in the app did not match their driver's licenses.

LAX Police Issue Rideshare Violations

Two of those violations involved drivers listed as Unlicensed, according to records obtained through a public records request. The warning comes as the busy holiday travel season gets underway. Travelers using rideshare apps at LAX are being urged to double-check who is behind the wheel before getting into a vehicle. Police say passengers should verify that the driver who arrives matches the profile displayed in the app.

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The union representing LAX police officers reported cases in which the driver shown in a rideshare app did not match the person's driver's license. Beauty influencer Sarah Palmyra said she experienced one such incident after returning to LAX from Las Vegas. Palmyra said she entered a rideshare vehicle before police intervened. I go maybe 100 or 200 feet and suddenly there's a police officer knocking on my Uber driver's door, Palmyra said in a video posted to social media.

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Palmyra began recording the encounter on her phone. In the video, the driver is heard saying, Please, just say that you are a wrong rider, OK? I remember hearing him lock the door because I think he wanted to lock the officers out, she said. There was a bit of adrenaline and fear when I felt like he was not going to let me out of the car, she added.

Palmyra said additional officers arrived and that she was eventually able to leave the vehicle. She later shared the experience with her followers. Lo and behold the name of my driver does not match the name of this person when they checked his license, she said in an Instagram Reel. She has about 2 million followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Uber Responds to Driver Discrepancy

Uber later said it dealt with Palmyra's driver, saying it identified the trip, conducted an investigation, and took appropriate action. Comedian Jill Kimmel, sister to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel, said she had a similar experience after returning from a trip and requesting a Lyft ride from the LAX rideshare lot.

The guy pulled up, super nice, nice car, helped me with my bags, I got in, we drove 100 feet and there was a cop, and he's like stop the vehicle, Kimmel said. According to Kimmel, an officer then informed the driver and her that the driver's name in the app did not match the name on his driver's license. The cop said your info does not match. And I was like, this is really happening?

Kimmel said. Kimmel later posted on Threads that she was very grateful an officer had been checking licenses. LAX police sergeant Mike Deer, with the airport's police union, suggested passengers must verify who is driving them. The issue is, you have no idea who's transporting you, Deer said.

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If you feel something's not on, just ask the driver, hey, you mind if I look at your driver's license? They have a right to cover their address, but you do have a right to look at their image and their driver's license and make sure it matches, he said. Uber and Lyft both said they take precautions to make sure drivers are who they say they are.

Companies Detail Safety Verification Steps

All drivers must pass a background check, provide a valid photo ID and Social Security number, and regularly verify their identity through our Real-Time ID Check, which uses selfies to confirm that the person behind the wheel is the same person that passed our multi-step screening process, Uber said in a statement. Lyft said it uses real-time photographic verification combined with driver's license verification to confirm the person behind the wheel is the person we approved.

Every driver screening includes rigorous and thorough background checks, they added. The precautions come after several prominent cases in California this year came to light of people pretending to be rideshare drivers before committing crimes against their passengers. An illegal migrant was convicted earlier this year of kidnapping and raping four women in San Francisco after he pretended to be their rideshare driver.

Authorities and rideshare companies advise passengers who believe the person picking them up does not match the profile in the app to cancel the ride and report the incident. Palmyra said she has been using Uber's women-only feature. Uber has that great women's only feature that I have been using like crazy. Makes me feel safer, Palmyra said.