LAX delays linger after FAA ground stop, disrupting newlyweds’ honeymoon

Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop left lingering disruptions at LAX, with FlightAware reporting 537 delayed flights and 103 cancellations Sunday.

Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop left lingering disruptions at LAX, with FlightAware reporting 537 delayed flights and 103 cancellations Sunday. Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop left lingering disruptions at LAX, with FlightAware reporting 537 delayed flights and 103 cancellations Sunday.

FOX 11 anchor Glen Walker was at LAX's baggage claim for the Delta Air Lines Terminal. And just to give the numbers on Sunday, according to FlightAware, there were 537 delayed flights out of LAX and 103 cancellations.

Also read Some delays remain at LAX after nationwide ground stop is lifted

"However, if you look at the departure and arrival board behind me, everything appears to be back on track. But what's interesting down here in baggage claim, take a look at all of this luggage. I mean, hundreds and hundreds of bags that people are still trying to claim. Eventually they'll get back to the people they belong to.

In fact, we talked to some of the people today that did manage to finally pick up their bags on their way to wherever they're trying to go," Walker said. You are looking at luggage in limbo. Hundreds of travel bags are stored in a corner of Delta baggage claim at LAX, waiting to be claimed. FOX 11 spoke with a honeymooning couple from Atlanta waiting for theirs.

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The plan was to leave Friday for New Zealand. That did not happen.

"So we came in at 7 a.m. this morning to L.A. , and I've kind of just been hanging out in L.A. all day," newlywed Daniel Schwaner said.

"We've got a 13-hour layover here, so we've just been hanging out all day," newlywed Jenna Schwaner said. Their honeymoon may not be off to the best start, but at least it'll certainly be a journey to remember. This article is based on FOX 11 anchor Glen Walker’s reporting from LAX, interviews with travelers Daniel and Jenna Schwaner, and flight delay and cancellation data from FlightAware.