Packers' Matt LaFleur expects Josh Jacobs to stay on roster amid NFL review of new allegations

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he anticipates running back Josh Jacobs will remain on the team while the NFL reviews new allegations of abuse from three other women. Jacobs' lawyers have released a statement claiming they have tangible evidence to dispute the claims.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he anticipates running back Josh Jacobs will remain on the roster while the NFL reviews new allegations of abuse against him.

LaFleur addressed the situation at his Monday press conference ahead of the Packers' Week 9 game against the New England Patriots.

Also read Other women contacted police about previous incidents with Packers' Josh Jacobs after his arrest

"We're aware of the prior allegations on Josh," LaFleur said. "We're going to allow the NFL to do its process. But I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward.

New Abuse Allegations Surface Against Jacobs

" LaFleur added that he does not plan to comment further on the matter. "We'll just let the process play out," he said. The new allegations surfaced after the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin released investigative records on Friday night. The records, obtained through a public records request, include accounts from three other women who reported incidents from 2021 and 2022.

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Jacobs is already dealing with the fallout from his May 26 arrest on domestic abuse charges. Jacobs pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. The charges stem from a May 23 altercation with his then-girlfriend, who told police Jacobs threw her to the ground during a dispute at his Wisconsin home. According to a criminal complaint, the woman's statement was corroborated by surveillance footage.

Both Jacobs and the victim have asked a court to permanently seal evidence from the case. The three additional women came forward after Jacobs' arrest. According to the police records, one woman said she had an incident with Jacobs in January 2022. She told police she spent about 11 hours at his home, and when she declined sex, he became angry, slapped her, and threw her phone into a swimming pool.

Details From Three New Complainants

She said he grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her to the floor, and said, "I should kill you right now.

" She also said Jacobs spit on her. A second woman told police she had sex with Jacobs in April 2021. She said his condom broke, and when she asked him to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases, he removed her from the residence, grabbed her by the arms and bicep, pushed her against a wall, and threw her belongings out. She said she sustained bruises to her arms and swelling in her rib area.

Police records noted that officers observed no visible signs of injury, bruising, or damage consistent with a physical altercation from that incident. A third woman said she met Jacobs through social media and he flew her to a residence in May 2022. She described an altercation in which Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took her phone.

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She said she did not report the incident to police at the time because she was not a U.S. citizen and Jacobs told her she could be deported. Jacobs' lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III, issued a statement Saturday and a more detailed statement Sunday. They said they have a substantial body of tangible evidence to dispute the allegations.

"Josh took responsibility for what happened in May," the lawyers said. "He entered into an agreement with prosecutors for two misdemeanors, and he is meeting the court's requirements. " The lawyers said the three new accounts are old, hearsay, and easily disproven. They criticized police for releasing the records without investigating whether the claims were accurate.

Lawyers Dispute New Claims Against Player

"Josh is answering them in detail because of the character assassination that is occurring, unfairly threatening his career," the lawyers said. They also said one woman made a claim to the NFL, which reviewed it and decided no action was warranted. The NFL declined comment on the lawyers' statement. After the records were released, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Saturday that the league would review the new allegations as part of its ongoing investigation.

The NFL's investigation into Jacobs is still active, meaning he could face further discipline. Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in August, which kept him from playing or practicing for the first six games of the season. Jacobs returned to the field in Week 7. He had 11 carries for 36 yards in Green Bay's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday night, he scored twice in the Packers' 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. The win improved Green Bay's record to 5-3. LaFleur was asked why the Packers are standing by Jacobs. He replied, "Because we're just going to let everything play out and obviously go from there.

Packers Continue to Support Jacobs

" LaFleur also shut down a follow-up question about whether his mindset had changed given the new allegations. "Like I said, I'm not gonna get into that up here right now," he said.