Berkshire coroner Ian Wade concludes that ofloxacin antibiotic induced Alex Mulroney to end his life, highlighting urgent safety concerns with the medication.

Assistant Coroner for Berkshire Ian Wade KC determined that prescribed antibiotic medication directly influenced the suicide of successful lawyer Alex Mulroney on December 18, 2025. The inquest revealed that Mr. Mulroney, a man with no prior history of mental illness or emotional distress, jumped in front of a car after experiencing severe adverse reactions to ofloxacin.

Ofloxacin Linked to Tragic Decision by Alex Mulroney

The coroner stated that on the balance of probability, the prescribed ofloxacin did not physically cause death but instead induced a determination to end his life. Mr. Mulroney had been prescribed this fluoroquinolone antibiotic after a first-line treatment failed to cure his urinary and genital symptoms. He took the medicine on December 16, 2025, which triggered a repeat of a previously suffered physical condition causing substantial discomfort.

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On the evening of December 17, Mr. Mulroney left his home in Reading wearing pyjamas and a coat. He informed his wife that he was suffering from a rash and intended to go to the hospital, a claim that was not true. In the early hours of December 18, he drove to a dual carriageway and sent his wife a text message expressing sorrow for what he was about to do before attempting to take his own life.

Coroner Ian Wade Highlights Drug Safety Failures

Assistant Coroner Ian Wade KC emphasized that the death of Alexander Mulroney is not an isolated incident. He noted that this fatal outcome linked to fluoroquinolone medication has occurred before with patients who had no previous history of emotional or mental ill health. Mr. Wade described ofloxacin as a dangerous product, despite its benefits and widespread use in medical treatments.

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The coroner argued that the current approach to publishing warnings about possible harm from these drugs provides insufficient safeguards. He stated that the existing system fails to properly and adequately inform both prescribers and patients of the potential dangers associated with such medications. This lack of clear communication contributed to the preventable tragedy that unfolded in Berkshire.

NICE and MHRA Targeted for Regulatory Reform

Following the inquest, Assistant Coroner Ian Wade KC has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report. He sent this report to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the British National Formulary. The report aims to prompt immediate changes in how these organizations handle warnings for dangerous antibiotic products.

Mr. Wade highlighted that Alex Mulroney was an intelligent and successful lawyer with a wife and children he loved, all within a secure relationship. The coroner's intervention seeks to ensure that future patients are better protected from similar risks. The regulatory bodies are now expected to review their warning protocols to prevent further tragedies involving patients with no history of self-harm.