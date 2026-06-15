Lawsuit Targets Trump's National Garden of American Heroes Project

A coalition of preservation groups sued to stop the proposed National Garden of American Heroes in West Potomac Park, arguing the project violates laws protecting the National Mall and bypasses Congress. The Trump administration defends the plan as a celebration of American greatness.

Donald Trump has promoted the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes, a plan now facing a legal challenge. A coalition of organizations, including the D.C.

Preservation League, National Mall Coalition, National Parks Conservation Association, and The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The suit aims to block the project, arguing that it proceeds without proper congressional authorization and violates laws protecting the National Mall. The proposed garden would be built in West Potomac Park, an area near the National Mall that already hosts several major memorials.

The plaintiffs contend that the park is part of a nationally significant civic landscape and cannot be used as a personal project for the president. The lawsuit criticizes the administration for disregarding legal requirements, linking the garden to other proposed alterations to Washington's monumental core, such as a large arch across the Potomac River, modifications to the Lincoln Memorial, and changes to the Rose Garden.

The Interior Department responded by calling the lawsuit partisan, accusing opponents of hating America or suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and noting that employees of the National Parks Conservation Association have donated to Democratic campaigns. Trump announced the garden in a Truth Social post, describing West Potomac Park as barren and pledging to transform it into a world-class masterpiece with elegant landscaping and statues.

The planned honorees range from George Washington and Thomas Edison to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, John Wayne, Amelia Earhart, Edgar Allan Poe, and Alex Trebek. Funding includes $40 million from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with a private foundation also raising money. The garden is intended to celebrate American figures for the nation's 250th anniversary, but opponents see it as an unlawful overhaul of protected public space





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Trump National Garden Of American Heroes Lawsuit West Potomac Park National Mall Preservation Statues Interior Department

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