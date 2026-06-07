Lawsuit seeks to stop UFC fight on White House lawn for Trump's birthday

A lawsuit seeks to halt the upcoming UFC fight on the White House South Lawn timed for Trump’s 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Trump has said the finished UFC project will feature “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House . ”A claw-like structure towers over the White House lawn as construction crews prepare for the Freedom 250 UFC fights.

News4’s Dominique Moody reports. The filing Saturday by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents contends the Trump administration’s authorization of the June 14 event was unlawful. The lawsuit says such approval violated National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands, Congress did not consent to the towering arch overlooking the event space and no environmental review was conducted before the construction.

“This is fundamentally a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain,” said Brendan Ballou, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. “And that is what is motivating this lawsuit.

” The White House said in a statement that the legal challenge was “an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory” attempt to prevent Trump from hosting the fight and that the event was “no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year. ”Crews are erecting an octagon-shaped cage on the South Lawn.

Trump has said the finished UFC project will feature “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House. ” Additional large screens broadcasting the fights will be set up in a park at the nearby Ellipse, and the UFC has said it plans to issue as many as 85,000 free tickets to accommodate spectators at both locations.





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