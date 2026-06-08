Lawsuit seeks to stop Trump's UFC fight at the White House

The Public Integrity Project filed the suit on behalf of two Virginia residents.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskConstruction continues on the arena on the South Lawn of the White House for a future UFC mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Washington.

The Public Integrity Project filed the suit on behalf of two Virginia residents — a Vietnam War veteran and a civic activist — who argue the event violates federal law and that the administration's authorization of it was unlawful. , was conceived by President Trump and organized by UFC CEO Dana White, a close personal ally of Trump, and will benefit both men financially," a, the event is a "for-profit sporting event" being "planned, organized, and executed" by the UFC, its broadcast partners and advertisers, rather than by the federal government.

The lawsuit also alleges the event violates National Park Service regulations that prohibit sporting events on federal parkland. It further claims Congress did not approve the construction of a towering arch overlooking the venue and that no environmental review was conducted before work began. In a statement, the White House called the lawsuit an "obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory" attempt to prevent Trump from hosting the fight.

The administration argued the event is "no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year.

" Trump said earlier this month that seating for roughly 4,000 attendees will surround the octagon. Additional large screens broadcasting the fights will be set up on the nearby Ellipse, and the UFC has said it plans to issue as many as 85,000 free tickets for spectators across both locations.

"This will be the greatest show on Earth," Trump said, adding that the event will blend sports, patriotism and politics in a way never before seen at the White House. 'F*ck you, cracker': Racist insults hurled outside courthouse during Karmelo Anthony trial Tense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound. The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition.

A viewer-shared video from San Antonio’s East Side shows what appears to be an arrest involving San Antonio Police Department officers, including an officer punching a man while he is already on the ground. It was not





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