The lawsuit also names Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and state Sen. Jerry Stevenson — both MIDA board members — as defendants.

Lawsuit: MIDA and Box Elder County leaders allegedly violated residents’ rights in O’Leary data center plan The lawsuit also names Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and state Sen.

Jerry Stevenson — both MIDA board members — as defendants. Hansel Valley on Friday, May 1, 2026. A progressive nonprofit and five Box Elder County residents are suing the government officials who greenlit the Stratos hyperscale data center plan in this remote part of northern Utah.

Kevin O’Leary to scale back Utah project — says it won’t be ‘the largest data center in the world’ Data center opponents sue, saying Box Elder County’s referendum rejection wasn’t ‘disinterested and unbiased’Box Elder data center opponents hope for a vote — but are ready for a legal fight Who serves on MIDA? Here’s a breakdown of each board member behind plans for a massive Box Elder County data center.

A dispute over a prized Star Wars Lego collection led to a YouTube crusade. Then came the stalking charges in Utah.





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Group files appeal after Box Elder County data center referendum applications deniedA group protesting the construction of a massive data center in Box Elder County has filed an appeal after its applications to have the project placed on the upcoming ballot were denied.

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Opponents appeal ruling blocking vote on Statos development project in Box Elder CountyA group of Box Elder County opponents is appealing a decision that blocked their effort to let the public weigh in on the massive Stratos development project.Th

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Box Elder County data center foes sue to reverse decision stalling their efforts against projectAs promised, foes of the proposed Box Elder County data center project have filed suit, seeking reversal of the decision stalling their efforts against the project.

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Kevin O'Leary agrees to cut Box Elder County data center project area in halfBusinessman Kevin O'Leary has agreed to cut the Box Elder County data center project area in half in response to calls from Senate President Stuart Adams.

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