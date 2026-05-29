Lawsuit forced Seattle to act after teen's fatal fall at Gas Works Park, attorney says

The family of a teenager who died in a 50-foot fall at Gas Works Park filed a nuisance lawsuit against the city, which dismissed it only after Seattle began removing hazardous structures and planning a toxic cleanup.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager who died in a fall at Gas Works Park forced the City of Seattle to finally address longstanding safety hazards at the park, according to the family's attorney.

Mattheis Johnson, a Ballard High School student, died last year after falling 50 feet from a platform at the park. His family filed a nuisance lawsuit against the city, arguing that officials knew the structures were dangerous but failed to act. The lawsuit was dismissed only after the city began removing the ladders, catwalks, and platforms that had caused numerous injuries and deaths over the years.

Attorney Koehler, representing the family, stated that the city had declared the site a public danger but did nothing until legal action was taken. The lawsuit was unique in that it used a nuisance claim against the city itself, rather than against private parties. Nuisance lawsuits are typically used by cities to shut down problem properties like drug havens or prostitution hubs.

Koehler explained that they reversed the strategy, suing the city for creating a public nuisance by knowingly allowing hazardous conditions to persist. She noted that Johnsons death was the third fatality at the park in recent years, along with nearly 30 serious injuries, including severe brain trauma. The city had previously acknowledged the risks but had not taken meaningful steps to secure the structures, which were originally part of an old gas plant and had been left to decay.

Following the lawsuit, Seattle began removing the climbing structures and announced plans to clean up the toxic waste that continues to contaminate the park. Koehler emphasized that litigation was necessary to compel government action, stating, The lesson here is sometimes you have to go to court to force your government to do things. She stressed that while civil lawsuits typically only seek monetary damages, this case demonstrated that persistent legal action can lead to substantive changes in public safety.

The city has not yet commented on the cleanup timeline, but the Johnson family hopes that their tragedy will prevent future deaths at the iconic park





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Gas Works Park Wrongful Death Seattle Lawsuit Nuisance Claim Safety Hazards

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