Housing advocates sue Los Angeles after city blocked nearly 400 homes on Woodland Hills Country Club citing mountain lion habitat. Developer Arrimus Capital challenges ruling.

Supporters of a controversial residential development at the Woodland Hills Country Club filed a lawsuit on Monday, seeking to compel the city of Los Angeles to approve the construction of nearly 400 homes. The legal action follows a recent ruling by California housing regulators, who determined that the city's previous denial of the project violated state law. The dispute highlights the ongoing tension between local preservation efforts and state-mandated housing production targets in Los Angeles.

State Law Overrides City Denial

The core of the conflict involves a 20-acre portion of the historic Woodland Hills Country Club, a 93-acre property that has featured an 18-hole golf course and a private clubhouse for decades. Arrimus Capital acquired the site in 2020 and submitted detailed plans last year to construct 223 apartments and 175 single-family homes. The developer utilized Assembly Bill 2011, a state law enacted in 2023 that allows mixed-income housing projects to bypass lengthy environmental reviews and standard city approval processes. This fast-track mechanism applies specifically to developments located along streets wide enough to be classified as commercial corridors.

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Mountain Lion Habitat Dispute

Los Angeles planning officials initially blocked the fast-tracking of the Arrimus Capital project by designating the land as critical wildlife habitat for endangered mountain lions. City authorities cited recent sightings of these predators in the neighborhood as justification for rejecting the application under specific exemptions. However, housing proponents strongly dispute this classification, arguing that the golf course does not meet the legal definition of vacant undeveloped land required for such habitat protections. Ryan Patterson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs and the organization YIMBY Law, stated that the city's interpretation contradicts the explicit language of the state statute.

Severe Financial Penalties Loom

The legal stakes for the city are significant, with potential financial consequences that could impact local taxpayers. Patterson warned that if the court rules against Los Angeles, the municipality could face damages and attorney's fees totaling up to $20 million. This financial threat underscores the aggressive posture of the housing advocates, who argue that the city's resistance is not based on valid legal grounds but rather on local opposition. The lawsuit aims to force immediate correction of the alleged violation and secure approval for the construction project.

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Community Safety and Fire Risk Concerns

Opposition from the Woodland Hills community remains fierce, with residents raising serious concerns about public safety and environmental impact. John Walker, president of the Woodland Hills Homeowners Organization, emphasized the danger of increased density in a high-fire zone. He argued that adding nearly 400 new residents would create dangerous road congestion during emergencies, potentially trapping residents if evacuation routes were blocked. Most of the Woodland Hills Country Club falls within a state-designated Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, where state law typically prohibits streamlined development on vacant land.

Legal Arguments on Fire Safety

While residents cite fire risk, city officials stated their denial was primarily based on the mountain lion habitat designation rather than wildfire concerns. Nevertheless, legal advocates assert that the proposed development is designed to meet rigorous fire-safe standards. Patterson noted that new construction in California is held to high safety requirements and that the project would comply with all relevant permitting processes. The court's decision will likely determine whether local safety fears or state housing mandates take precedence in this specific zoning conflict.