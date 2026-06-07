Lawsuit Challenges Trump's Plan for UFC Fight on White House South Lawn

A legal challenge has been launched against the Trump administration's authorization of a major UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn, citing violations of federal regulations and a lack of environmental review.

A lawsuit filed on Saturday by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents challenges the Trump administration's authorization of a planned UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn .

The legal action argues that the approval for the June 14 event violates multiple regulations and statutes. Specifically, the filing contends that the use of federal parkland for a sporting event breaches National Park Service rules, that Congress never granted consent for such an overlooking of the event space, and that no required environmental review was conducted prior to the start of construction.

Brendan Ballou, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, characterized the event as a corrupt, private commercial exploitation of the nation's most sacred public monuments for personal gain, which he stated is the core motivation behind the lawsuit. Visual documentation from the Associated Press shows ongoing construction of the arena and the octagonal fighting cage on the South Lawn throughout the first week of June 2026.

The White House responded to the litigation with a statement dismissing it as an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory tactic designed solely to thwart the former president's plans. A spokesperson asserted that the event is no different from numerous other permitted gatherings regularly hosted on the South Lawn, the Ellipse, and the National Mall.

The planned spectacle is set to feature a 5,000-seat arena erected directly outside the White House, with additional large screens for broadcasts positioned in the nearby park on the Ellipse. The Ultimate Fighting Championship has indicated it intends to distribute up to 85,000 free tickets to accommodate spectators at both the main venue and the overflow area.

This construction is part of a broader, ongoing building surge around the White House complex directed by Donald Trump, marking the latest in a series of large-scale projects transforming the federal grounds





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UFC White House Lawsuit Trump South Lawn National Park Service Environmental Review Public Integrity Project

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