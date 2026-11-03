Lawsuit Challenges Musk-Led Pentagon Panel Project Meridian

Watchdog groups sue the Defense Department over Project Meridian, citing FACA violations and conflicts of interest involving Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey.

A coalition of government watchdog organizations filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Department of Defense on Monday. The legal challenge targets Project Meridian, a recently established advisory panel chaired by technology billionaire Elon Musk. The suit argues that the initiative operates in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which mandates transparency and balanced membership for federal advisory bodies.

Federal Advisory Committee Act Violations

The complaint, lodged in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, asserts that Project Meridian fails to meet the procedural and substantive requirements of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. This federal law requires that any advisory committee with non-governmental members must be created by a formal charter, possess a defined structure and purpose, and ensure that its records and meetings remain open to the public. The lawsuit claims that the Pentagon has neglected these statutory obligations since the panel's inception.

Also read Alaska Lawsuit Challenges Rural Voting Access Amid Senate Race

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth issued the memorandum establishing Project Meridian on September 30. The directive set a strict deadline of January 28, 2027, for the panel to deliver its final recommendations to the US Defense Department. These recommendations are intended to map the trajectory of future warfare and assist the nation in maintaining its global military dominance. Despite the public nature of the announcement, the Pentagon has not disclosed the specific contents of the panel's gatherings or released a comprehensive list of its attendees.

Conflict of Interest Allegations

The legal filing highlights significant concerns regarding conflicts of interest among the panel's private-sector members. The lawsuit notes that Project Meridian is coordinated by the MITRE Corporation, a nonprofit that has been engaged in ongoing operations. Prominent members include Palmer Luckey, both leaders and stakeholders of major defense contractors with substantial financial interests in the outcome of the panel's recommendations. Other participants allegedly have direct financial stakes in the findings or are dedicated to aggressive military action.

Advertisement

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich is helping Musk and Luckey spearhead the advisory panel. The watchdog groups argue that this composition creates an environment where private counsel is solicited from contractors about military capacity. Donald Sherman, president of the Center for Responsible Government, stated that the Pentagon is legally barred from obtaining advice in secret from entities with enormous potential conflicts of interest.

Watchdog Coalition Demands Transparency

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition including Project on Government Oversight, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and the Center for Responsive Politics. The groups urged the federal court to hold Secretary Hegseth's September 30 memorandum unlawful and to vacate the establishment of Project Meridian. They also seek an injunction to prevent the defendants from allowing the panel to continue its work until it complies with federal transparency laws.

Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, criticized the initiative as an attempt to outsource the design of grand military strategy to extremist Pentagon contractors. He predicted that the panel would recommend significantly increased spending on AI-enabled weaponry. Weissman argued that such expenditures would simultaneously make the world more dangerous and divert funding away from domestic and human needs.

Future Legal and Strategic Implications

The plaintiffs request that the court bar the Pentagon from accepting or acting upon any recommendations by Project Meridian while it operates outside the law. They contend that the law demands balance on advisory committees to prevent connected insiders from writing policy at the expense of the public. The case underscores the ongoing tension between national security initiatives and public oversight requirements.

Advertisement

The legal challenge represents a significant hurdle for the Pentagon's new advisory framework. If the court grants the requested relief, Project Meridian may be forced to dissolve or undergo a complete restructuring to align with federal advisory committee standards. The outcome will determine how much influence private industry leaders have on the future direction of US military strategy and defense technology procurement.