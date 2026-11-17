Housing advocates sue Los Angeles over denial of streamlined approval for a 398-unit project, citing improper use of mountain lion habitat designations under Assembly Bill 2011 and state housing laws.

Housing advocates filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles on Monday, challenging the city's decision to deny streamlined approval for a proposed 398-home development at the Woodland Hills Country Club. The legal challenge argues that city officials improperly utilized a mountain lion habitat designation to block the project, violating state mandates for affordable housing construction.

Lawsuit Alleges Violation Of Assembly Bill 2011

The complaint, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, directly contests the city's August 20 determination that the property qualifies as protected mountain lion habitat. This designation renders the project ineligible for the expedited review process established by Assembly Bill 2011. The development, located at 4868 N. Canoga Ave on approximately 20 acres of the private golf course, includes plans for 223 apartments and 175 detached condominium units. Additionally, the project proposes 61 income-restricted units to address local housing shortages.

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Representatives from YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund, and Californians for Homeownership argue that the city's refusal to process the application through streamlined channels breaches both Assembly Bill 2011 and the state's Housing Accountability Act. They assert that the project meets all necessary state requirements and should not be subject to additional discretionary review. The lawsuit seeks a court order to overturn the city's rejection and compel the municipality to process the development according to existing state laws.

Stakeholder Positions And Scientific Disputes

Zachary Pitts, the Los Angeles director of YIMBY ACTION, led a press conference at the country club on Monday morning, accusing city officials of employing repeated delays to stifle housing growth. Pitts stated that the city is using conservation excuses to shut out new neighbors and circumvent state law. He emphasized the urgency of allowing the project to proceed, noting that current housing policies are insufficient to meet regional needs.

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Councilmember Bob Blumenfield defended the city's position, asserting that the decision was based on strict adherence to Assembly Bill 2011 requirements. He argued that the law explicitly excludes projects from streamlined approval when sites are identified as habitat for protected species. Blumenfield cited biological and ecological experts, including the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, who concluded that the property provides essential mountain lion habitat with necessary water sources, natural cover, and wildlife corridors.

The dispute also involves conflicting scientific assessments. Blumenfield referenced a letter from National Park Service researchers that allegedly corrected factual errors in a developer-submitted 2021 mountain lion study. When questioned about accusations that he improperly influenced the city's decision, a spokesperson for Blumenfield, Jake Flynn, dismissed the claims as ridiculous. Flynn noted that the office merely encouraged neighbors to gather documentation and asked questions to both the city and the community.

State Oversight And Upcoming Deadlines

The legal battle coincides with scrutiny from state authorities. The California Department of Housing and Community Development issued a letter on October 28 concluding that the city's habitat determination violated Assembly Bill 2011. The department requested a formal response from the city by November 25, signaling potential state intervention if local officials fail to align their processes with housing mandates.

Recent wildlife activity in the area has intensified the debate over habitat protection. The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy reported that security cameras captured two uncollared mountain lions in Woodland Hills within hours of each other. One sighting occurred around 9:55 p.m. on a Friday on Gaona Street alongside the Woodland Hills Country Club, while a second was recorded at 6:38 a.m. the following morning.

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Impact On Development And Community Response

Residents in the fire-prone neighborhood have expressed concerns that adding hundreds of homes along narrow, winding roads could complicate wildfire evacuations. However, housing advocates maintain that the project design addresses these safety requirements. The Los Angeles Department of City Planning and the City Attorney's Office declined to comment on the pending litigation, but Flynn stated that the City Planning and City Attorney's Offices would respond to the state department's letter soon.

The outcome of this lawsuit could set a significant precedent for housing developments on commercially zoned properties in ecologically sensitive areas. If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, it would reinforce the primacy of state housing laws over local discretionary reviews. The case highlights the ongoing tension between conservation goals and the imperative to increase housing supply in California.