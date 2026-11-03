Lawsuit Alleges Torture and Unconstitutional Conditions at Indiana Immigration Detention Facility

A new class-action lawsuit filed in Indiana accuses the federal government and state officials of subjecting immigration detainees to torture-like conditions, including lack of medical care, solitary confinement, and unsanitary environments at the Miami Correctional Facility, which has been repurposed from a state prison.

For nearly two months, Omar, a 49-year-old man who had lived in the Chicago area since childhood, found himself detained at the Miami Correctional Facility in Indiana before being deported to Mexico.

During a recent phone interview from Mexico City, Omar described his final days in U.S. immigration custody as a period of extreme misery and despair, noting that he genuinely feared for his life. His last name has been withheld due to legitimate fears of retaliation if he were ever to return to the United States.

Also read 'All INdiana Politics': Indiana party leaders, analysts weigh key races ahead of Election Day

Omar Detained Without Critical Medical Care

Omar detailed how, for a significant portion of his detention, facility officials failed to provide him with the critical medication necessary to manage his diabetes and maintain his liver transplant. He described a hostile and unsanitary environment where individuals detained for civil immigration violations often go hungry, become physically ill, and in some tragic instances, become suicidal.

His account is now part of a broader legal challenge against the federal government and Indiana officials regarding the conditions at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana. This facility serves as a primary holding site for many immigrants arrested by immigration agents in the Chicago area, a region that currently lacks dedicated immigration detention centers. A new class-action lawsuit filed late Thursday night in the Northern District of Indiana condemns the conditions inside the Miami Correctional Facility.

Advertisement

The legal complaint, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, the ACLU of Indiana, the National Immigrant Justice Center, and the MacArthur Justice Center on behalf of three currently detained immigrants, alleges that the government is utilizing a prison environment to detain individuals who have not been convicted of any crime. This practice, the lawsuit argues, exposes detainees to dangerous conditions that violate their constitutional rights.

Lawsuit Challenges Constitutionality of Detention Conditions

The complaint details severe inadequacies in medical and mental health care, prolonged solitary confinement, excessive lockdowns, alleged physical abuse, degrading treatment by staff, unsanitary living quarters, and insufficient food and hygiene products. Alexa Van Brunt, director of the Illinois office of the MacArthur Justice Center, emphasized that the central argument of the lawsuit is that the government cannot treat people awaiting civil immigration proceedings as if they were serving criminal sentences.

She stated that the combination of solitary confinement, inadequate medical care, lack of food, unsanitary conditions, and degrading treatment amounts to unconstitutional punishment and constitutes torture. The lawsuit highlights that in the year since the facility began detaining immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at least two detained immigrants have died after allegedly not receiving adequate medical care.

In early October, a detainee attempted suicide by hanging in his cell after multiple individuals warned staff for days that he urgently needed mental health care and might harm himself. Many immigrants are locked in their cells for days at a time, going weeks without prescribed medications or necessary mental health intervention. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Sergei Vasenin, Kemoye Muslar, and Cynthia Acevedo, seeking court intervention to protect detainees' constitutional rights.

Advertisement

Facility Repurposed As Active State Prison

The Miami Correctional Facility is unique among the more than 250 immigration detention centers nationwide as it is the only center located inside an active state prison designed for punitive confinement. Repurposed in 2025 to hold immigration detainees in 1,000 abandoned cells as the Trump administration expanded detention capacity, the facility has been nicknamed the Speedway Slammer.

ICE data analyzed by the Deportation Data Project shows that while it was rare for Chicago-area detainees to be sent to this Indiana facility during the final year of the Biden administration, its use has increased significantly under the current administration's aggressive deportation policies.