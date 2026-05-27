Lawsuit alleges ex-pastor groomed, abused women in counseling at Delaware Co. church

A newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard Ch

A newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard Church.

A newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard Church of Delaware County. The complaint, filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, names former pastor Daniel Meyer, Vineyard USA, Vineyard Church of Delaware County and Gospel of Wholeness LLC as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, both women say Meyer used his role as a pastor and counselor to build emotionally dependent “father-daughter” relationships before allegedly engaging in escalating sexual misconduct over several years. The defendant has had this counselor role at the church for over a decade, so we don't believe it's an isolated incident. Attorneys with Charrles E. Boyk Law also said the women struggled for years to process what they experienced.

“Trauma responses are definitely complex,” Angela Hartford, the plaintiffs' attorney, said. “I think for each of them, it took a long time to fully process what had actually happened and to recognize what the abuse was in reality. ” The women, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege Meyer exploited their histories of trauma and emotional vulnerability while counseling them.

The civil lawsuit also writes that the conduct occurred during counseling sessions at both at church offices and at Meyer’s home.

"He knew of their prior circumstances, their prior abuse and trauma after they each opened up to him in his counseling role, and then used that to exploit them for his own sexual gratification at the end of the day," Hartford said. "There was an office where he would close the door. There were blinds that he would close to ensure it was private.

" The complaint alleges Meyer used encrypted messaging apps, secret email accounts and location-sharing technology through the Life360 app to monitor and control the women. One woman claimed Meyer told her she was "one of the special ones" and "God pointed you out to me.

" Her husband, who is also named in the complaint as John Doe, claims Meyer's alleged behavior damaged their marriage. The lawsuit claims Vineyard USA and church leadership either knew or should have known Meyer lacked formal counseling training and had previously faced accusations of inappropriate conduct involving women. The lawsuit alleges sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, negligent supervision and negligent training.

Plaintiffs further allege the church failed to properly supervise Meyer, even after his retirement in 2018, by continuing to allow him access to church offices, congregants and counseling sessions. , Vineyard USA said it had launched an independent investigation into misconduct allegations and was committed to transparency, compassion and creating a safe environment for those affected: "While this investigation is just beginning, the information that has emerged thus far has required clear and responsible action by church leadership.

We recognize that investigative processes alone cannot address the emotional and spiritual impact this situation may have on individuals or the broader community. We want to acknowledge the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with concerns about a trusted faith leader. Those who have come forward deserve to be treated with dignity, care, and respect. Our intent is to move forward with transparency, integrity, compassion, and a continued commitment to fostering a safe and healing environment.

" As of right now, no criminal charges have been filed. ABC 6 reached out to Meyer for comment and did not hear back.

“What our clients would like to see really is accountability, acknowledgement by the church and the national organization that runs it, as well as accountability for the individual himself and hopefully change,” said during an interview. “So this doesn’t happen again in the future. ”Rising floodwaters forced crews to rescue several drivers whose vehicles stalled on Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning in south Columbus.

Jackson Pike was shut doColumbus police are investigating after a stolen car was found in a pond at an apartment complex in Hilliard Wednesday morning. One person is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in southeast Columbus. Breeze Airways is marking five years in the air with a limited-time promotion offering 45% off flights across its network.

A 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his father in a Clintonville home will remain in the county Juvenile Intervention Center as prosecutors prepare to ask





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