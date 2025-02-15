Lawsuit Against Jay-Z Over Alleged Rape Dismissed

A lawsuit alleging that rapper Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed by the court. The woman, known as Jane Doe, filed the suit against both Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, but the case against Jay-Z was dismissed with prejudice after inconsistencies in her account were highlighted. Combs, meanwhile, remains incarcerated awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

A court filing made on Friday in New York has revealed that the lawsuit alleging rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been voluntarily dismissed. The woman, known as Jane Doe, filed the suit in October 2024 against Combs , adding Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) two months later. Her allegations claimed that both musicians raped her after bringing her to an afterparty for the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000.

Jay-Z vehemently denied the accusations, stating that his lawyer received blackmail attempts pressuring him into an out-of-court settlement. He asserted that this only fueled his determination to publicly expose his accuser.The case unfolded amidst a flurry of court documents and public statements. In December 2024, Jane Doe's credibility was called into question during an interview where she admitted to inconsistencies in her recollection of the events and uncertainty about her identification of the perpetrators. Despite this, a judge allowed her to proceed anonymously in the lawsuit. Last month, Jay-Z successfully moved to dismiss the case against him after securing permission from United States District Judge Analisa Torres, citing inconsistencies in Jane Doe's account. The dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be refilled in its current form. While the lawsuit against Jay-Z has been dismissed, Combs continues to face numerous legal challenges. He has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024, awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has been denied bail three times and remains in custody until his trial on May 5, 2025





